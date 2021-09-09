Rockley Photonics Signs Two Medical Device Manufacturers-Med-Tech Innovation





Rockley Photonics, a silicon photonics technology company, has expanded the range of possible applications of non-invasive biomarker sensing technology to new segments of the medical technology sector.

Rockley has over 200 years of industry history and $ 40 billion in revenue in the medical device market as part of its long-term strategy to provide photonics-based solutions for improving healthcare and well-being.

These multi-year partnerships will evaluate and incorporate next-generation non-invasive biomarker sensing into medical devices and devices in different form factors in different parts of the body and in different medical facilities such as hospitals and clinics. Focus on that. Rockley hopes that these partnerships will also help advance potential use cases for real-time, non-invasive biomarker sensing on mobile devices for outpatient surveillance.

Dr. Andrew Rickman, CEO and Founder of Rockley Photonics, said: These new applications and partnerships represent a very exciting opportunity for Rockley. Combining innovative sensing technology with in-depth knowledge and experience in partner medical device and device development opens doors that we have never thought of. As we move one step closer to our vision of giving people better insights into health and well-being by extending our technology to a wider variety of devices for both consumer and medical technology. believe.

Rockleys’ clinic-on-the-list sensing platform enables device manufacturers to integrate more comprehensive non-invasive biomarker measurements into their products. Rockleys’ unique photonics-based laser technology extends the range of biomarkers that can be detected and measured by current LED-based sensors. These new measurement capabilities have the potential to transform digital healthcare by providing real-time insights into a variety of health conditions and enabling early detection of multiple medical conditions.

Rockley is currently conducting human research to improve the performance of end-to-end sensing solutions. Once these improvements are complete, Rockley will be able to add capabilities to its fast-growing digital health domain with its cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, providing real-time health in to both patients and healthcare providers. I think I can generate a site.

New medtech partners engage Rockley in a variety of development activities with the common goal of providing actionable insights, transforming digital healthcare, and providing life-changing benefits to people around the world. Join the growing list of consumers and companies in the Medtech domain.

