Download Windows 10: Get Microsoft’s operating system for free before Windows 11 comes out.





If you’re postponing your upgrade to Windows 10, now is the time. Microsoft ended support for Windows 7 over a year ago. In particular, before Windows 11 launches in October this year, holdouts should be upgraded to Windows 10 to keep your device running safely and smoothly. Windows 11 is only available as a free upgrade for Windows 10 users. If you are using an older operating system, you will have to pay for the upgrade. (Here’s how to download when Windows 11 is available and how to check if your computer is compatible with the new operating system. Plus, know about migrating from Windows 10 to Windows 11. Everything you need is here.)

If your old PC or laptop is still running Windows 7, you can buy the Windows 10 Homeon Microsoft website for $ 139 ($ 120, $ 225). However, you do not have to pay out cash. The free upgrade offer from Microsoft, which technically ended in 2016, is still valid for many. As the possibility of a new version of Windows is imminent, it may be a good time to make sure you are using the latest version to facilitate future updates.

When Windows 10 was first released in July 2015, Microsoft offered an unprecedented free upgrade offer for Windows 7, 8, and 8.1 users valid until July 2016. But in 2017, CNET’s sister site ZDNet’s Ed Bott reported that free upgrade tools still remained functional. I tried it in November 2019 and was able to upgrade my 2014 Dell OptiPlex 9020 desktop from Windows 7 Pro to Windows 10 Pro. As of August 2021, readers still emailed me and commented below, saying it worked for them too.

Operating system upgrades are more than just new features. Windows 7 users who do not upgrade to the new version will not have access to Microsoft security updates, hotfixes, or technical support for the issue, putting their computer at risk of viruses and malware. According to analysts, Windows 10 users have experienced many bugs over the years, but the best option to keep your computer safe is to upgrade. And more people seem to be moving. Microsoft reported in May that Windows 10 currently has more than 1.3 billion active users worldwide. (Note that with the advent of Windows 11, support for Windows 10 will end in 2025.)

How to download Windows 10 for free

If you are currently running a licensed and activated copy of Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1 Home or Pro, here’s how to get Windows 10 for free:

1. Go to the Windows 10 download website.

2.[Windows 10インストールメディアの作成]so,[今すぐツールをダウンロードして実行]Click.

3. Assuming this is the only PC to upgrade[このPCを今すぐアップグレードする]Choose. (If you want to upgrade another machine[別のPCのインストールメディアを作成する]Select to save the installation file. )

4. Follow the prompts.

5. Once the upgrade is complete[設定の更新とセキュリティ]>[アクティベーション]Go to to see your Windows 10 digital license.

Microsoft recommends Windows 7 users to upgrade to Windows 10, and support for the former has ended.

Stephen Shankland / CNET

Please note that if you have a Windows 7 or 8 Home license, you can only update to Windows 10 Home, but Windows 7 or 8 Pro can only be updated to Windows 10 Pro. (The upgrade is not available on Windows Enterprise. Other users may also experience blocking on some machines.) This upgrade using the media creation tool is not for the general consumer, but it still works for many users. ..

To get the best Windows 10 experience and take advantage of features such as passwordless sign-on via Windows Hello, a new Windows 10 PC with all hardware upgrades (or released after July 2015) You need to buy a PC). If you’re a student or college faculty member, you may also be able to download Windows 10 for free (search for school software products here).

