WHOOP announces a bright future for wearable trackers, WHOOP 4.0 and WHOOP bodies





Photo provider: WHOOP

WHOOP has announced next-generation technology aimed at providing more detailed information to both athletes and casual fitness enthusiasts. The company announced WHOOP 4.0, a small wearable with even more features, and WHOOP Body, a line of smart apparel.

One important point: Previous WHOOP straps provided users with an astonishing level of information, but WHOOP 4.0 goes a step further. New technology now tracks blood oxygen levels and skin temperature. The active sensor area also features 5 LEDs (3 greens, 1 red, 1 infrared), 4 photodiodes, and advanced algorithms.

WHOOP 4.0 is 33% smaller than existing straps and is a new product that offers 5 days of battery life and heart rate, skin temperature, blood oxygen saturation, resting heart rate, heart rate variability and respiratory rate in one convenient way. Equipped with a health monitor. look. The upgraded battery pack is waterproof and made for on-the-go charging. WHOOP 4.0 is the world’s first product that incorporates Sila’s silicone anode battery material and has a high energy density per cell. Users can quickly double-tap to see the remaining battery life. Take advantage of the free WHOOP strap and the first month.

WHOOP Body is a new line of wearable technology that allows users to use WHOOP 4.0 to collect accurate data from several areas of the body. The tracker can slide into a special compartment of the garment to track areas such as the calf, torso, and hips.

WHOOP Body technology is available in two collections, training and intimate. Prices for these collections range from $ 54 to $ 110. The training collection includes sports bras, compression tops, leggings, shorts and athletic boxers. The Intimates Collection includes Bralettes and everyday boxers.

Will Ahmed, CEO and Founder of WHOOP: I’ve been thinking about this technology for over a decade and I promise it’s the most innovative product ever released. We have always sought to develop cool or invisible wearable technology. With the launch of WHOOP 4.0 and WHOOP Body, we have achieved both.

The WHOOP body and the new durable SuperKnit band are only available in combination with WHOOP 4.0, but will give existing users first free access to the new tracker. New products can also be purchased for new healthcare, government, corporate, and athletics customers.

Conclusion: After a $ 200 million fundraising campaign, now worth $ 3.6 billion, WHOOP is on a mission to expand the way athletes learn more about their bodies and strive for better recovery. WHOOP 4.0 and the new Body line will only give the company more insight while hitting the industry hard.

