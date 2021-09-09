Google’s voice assistant under investigation into new EU antitrust law-MLex





A sign above the entrance to the Google office prior to the announcement of Germany’s detailed investment plan in Berlin, Germany, on August 31, 2021. REUTERS / Annegret Hilse

The EU Commission to investigate whether Google is forcing device makers to use the Google Assistant on Android devices will issue a report on inquiries in the first half of 2022 before starting the investigation

Brussels / Bangaluru, September 9 (Reuters)-Alphabet Inc’s Google (GOOGL.O) may force device makers to use the Google Assistant as the default voice assistant for Android devices On Thursday, news agency MLex reported that it was being investigated by EU antitrust regulators.

The European Commission in June tyed a sectoral survey of internet-connected devices with certain exclusivity related to the inability of voice assistants, such as smart device producers, to install a second voice assistant on their devices. He said he raised concerns from respondents about the practice.read more

The most popular voice assistant devices in Europe are Alexa from Amazon (AMZN.O), Siri from Apple (AAPL.O), and Google Assistant, and according to the market, the global market will be 4.2 billion units from 2020 to 2024. Is expected to double to 8.4 billion units. Research company Statista.

According to MLex, EU competitors will show device makers evidence that they are forced to pre-install the Google Assistant and whether Google is seeking exclusivity by banning rivals from Android devices. I’m looking for it.

Google didn’t comment immediately. The European Commission declined to comment, referring to a press conference by EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager in June on the sector investigation.

The Commission also wants to know if Google is using the new device authentication process to secure exclusivity by other means, and the importance of the Google Play Store to various ecosystems, MLex said. ..

Regulators are also checking if users can use at least two voice assistants at the same time, the news agency said.

Google has already been fined more than € 8 billion ($ 9.5 billion) by the Commission in three separate cases over the last decade.

The Commission said it could issue a final report on the sector investigation in the first half of 2022 and then start the investigation.

($ 1 = 0.8454 euros)

Report by Nivedita Balu in Bangalore and Foo Yun Chee in Brussels. Edited by Arun Koyyur and Susan Fenton

Our Criteria: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/technology/google-under-new-eu-antitrust-investigation-mlex-reporter-2021-09-09/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos