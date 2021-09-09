Work hard to stop remote work in the technical department





San Francisco-The tech company that led the telecommuting when the pandemic broke out faces new challenges. It’s how, when, and whether to bring long-isolated employees back to an office designed for teamwork.

Brent Hyder, chief human resources officer for business software maker Salesforce and its approximately 65,000 employees worldwide, said: “Reverting everything the way you need it has proven to be even more difficult.”

The transition was complicated by the rapid proliferation of delta variants. This confused the plans many tech companies had to bring back most workers before and after Labor Day weekend. Microsoft has postponed these dates to October, but Apple, Google, Facebook, Amazon, and other growing lists have decided to wait until next year.

Given how they set the tone for remote work, tech companies’ return-to-office policies can have a spillover effect across the rest of the industry. The employer’s next step could redefine the way and where people work, predicts Laura Budlow, an assistant professor of economics at Columbia University who studies workplace issues.

“We went beyond the theme of remote work being temporary,” says Boudreau. She said that the longer the pandemic, the harder it is to instruct employees to return to the office, especially full-time.

Most tech jobs are tailored to remote work, as they typically revolve around digital and online products. However, most major tech companies argue that employees should be ready to work in the office a couple of days each week after the pandemic is over.

Creative conflict

Key Reasons: Technology companies have long believed that employees in a physical space exchange ideas and create innovations that probably wouldn’t have happened on their own. This is where tech giants spend billions of dollars on corporate campuses dotted with fascinating common areas aimed at lureing employees out of the cubicle and inviting them into a “coincidence clash” that turns into a brainstorming session. That’s one of the reasons.

However, the concept of “water cooler innovation” can be exaggerated, said Christy Lake, chief human resources officer at business software maker Twilio.

"We don't have any data to support what's really happening, but we all subscribe to it," Lake said. "You can't put the genie back in the bottle and tell people.'If you don't go back to the office, innovation won't happen.'"

Twilio will not return most of its approximately 6,300 employees to the office as early as early next year, and will be able to figure out how often most of them should enter the office.

This hybrid approach, which allows employees to switch between remote and in-office work, is widely accepted by the technology industry, especially among the largest payroll companies.

Almost two-thirds of the more than 200 companies that responded to a mid-July survey in the technology-centric San Francisco Bay Area said they expect employees to go to the office a couple of days a week. rice field. Prior to the pandemic, 70% of these employers required workers to be in the office, according to the Bay Area Council, a business policy group that commissioned polls.

Even Zoom, a Silicon Valley video conferencing service whose earnings and stock prices soared during the pandemic, said most employees still prefer to come to the office. “There is no one-size-fits-all approach to getting back to the office,” Zoom’s Chief Financial Officer Kelly Steckelberg recently said in a blog post.

Don’t choose too much

But the biggest tech companies, which are making even more profits than Zoom as a pandemic that has made their products essential for many workers, don’t give their employees many options on this issue. Apple, Google, Amazon, and Microsoft have revealed that most of their workers want to be together at least a few days a week to maintain their culture and pace of innovation.

The water cooler inspirational belief sounds like a negative idea to Ed Gitron, who runs a public relations firm that represents a tech company. Ed Gitron has been completely remote since its establishment in 2012.

He said the only reason to have an office is to satisfy managers with vested interests in grouping people. “”

Switching to hybrid work is ideal for people at Trip Actions, a travel management company with approximately 1,200 employees worldwide, such as Kelly Soderlund, the mother of two young children working in offices in San Francisco and Palo Alto, California. It is a target. She couldn’t wait to come back when the company partially reopened her office in June. This is because she missed the built-in buffer provided in about an hour’s commute between her personal and work life.

“When it’s not there, I wake up in the morning to start work and take my kids to camp and day care,” Sodelland said. “Then I come back to work, then pick them up, cook dinner, and then go back to work. So it always feels like I’m working.”

