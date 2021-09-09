Plans to upgrade defense innovation





Since World War II, our military technology dominance has served as the cornerstone of the world’s international order, helping to create and sustain world peace, security and unparalleled prolongation of economic growth. I did. This claim seems dangerous in the wake of recent events in Afghanistan. The efforts of uniformed men and women, embassy people, veterans and contractors were actually heroic in evacuating more than 100,000 people in a few days, but rational in similar scenarios in the future. You can’t make policies or spend money on it, as in this case.

But this essay isn’t about parliamentary and government policymaking, or even about defense budgets. It’s about drawing useful lessons very clearly expressed by Ezra Klein. Too many agreements can be as toxic to the political system as too many discrepancies. An alternative to polarization is often the suppression of dissent. If the parties agree with each other, they have an incentive to alienate those who disagree with both.

Replacing political systems for technological development and political parties for major defense contractors reveals the challenges we face. We should welcome a new divergent approach rather than restraint. They should be sought out, not overwhelmed. The turmoil should be redefined for the world in which we live, not in the era before we emerged neatly or messily.

Operationally, the U.S. military is suffering from a preparatory crisis due to outdated rules and cultural norms about how the government works with the commercial sector in developing new technologies. This cannot continue.

It may be surprising to some that the private sector, not the government, is a major investor in research and development that underpins what should be the next generation of military technology. Hundreds of companies working on self-driving cars, highly designed aircraft spare parts, and everything in between are spending significant resources to beat their private sector competitors. But too many are moving away from the defense market. Because their point of view is suppressed, there is a lot of friction.

Why? First, they have to navigate awkward regulatory gauntlets that don’t exist in the private sector. Second, they can lose control of the intellectual property aspect, which threatens their viability in many commercial markets. Third, the capital beltway market poses significant reputational risks, chasing headlines and clicks regardless of their authenticity.

These conditions undermine the defense industry base. The military ecosystem is receding as investment in venture capital sets new quarterly records and decades of technology progress can be demonstrated in months.

There are only five major prime contractors. They are reluctant to compete with each other and can and do prevent new entrants. In addition, the Center for Strategic and International Studies found that the number of primary defense vendors decreased by approximately 17,000 (20%) between 2009 and 2015.

Congress can help by:

It allows the private sector to relax certain budget limits to make it easier and more attractive to invest with official recording programs, allowing new solutions to be rolled out on a large scale. Measure and subsidize urgent R & D costs specific to the defense sector. We will provide funding to make up for the shortfalls created. Due to unique market conditions, such as special R & D, maintenance of outdated fleets (aircraft, ships, etc.), distorted supply and demand mismatches in sectors with only one or two customers. Promoting a new commercialization path for federally funded R & D centers, their military and private client agencies spend $ 15 billion each year on new technology, but more aggressive private sector innovators Need to be involved.

Our current approach is terribly lacking, but imagine how bad we would be without world-leading talent and revitalizing capital. It may not seem like it is now, but our future is in our hands. But if you take too long to act, you won’t get there first.

Justin P. Oberman is the founder of the Assembly, which seeks to drive federal innovation, and the CEO of a stealth startup working to provide dynamic airspace data capabilities to the US aviation system. He helped establish the Transportation Security Administration and held senior management positions at the US Department of Homeland Security.

