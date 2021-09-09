Nine European start-ups trying to change the face of technology in 2021





Early-stage companies across Europe, including these start-ups and two in Ireland, are expanding new heights in their respective fields.

Despite the challenges of last year’s Covid-19 pandemic, the European technology sector continues to grow, with a surge in transactions in 2021.

Full of talent and innovation, the continent is once again at the forefront of the high-tech unicorn boom, with at least one unicorn in 65 of the 170 cities around the world.

Here we narrow down to nine promising European tech start-ups that have the potential to drive sector change, including two based in Ireland. Some have been nominated by the World Economic Forum as 2021 technology pioneers.

Polymateria

Polymateria is a UK biotechnology start-up aimed at ending the global plastic pollution problem. The company’s scientists have used a process called biotransformation to create a unique additive that allows traditional plastic packaging to safely break down if it escapes into the natural environment. This formulation is time controlled. That is, the biotransformation process begins only after the end of the product life cycle.

The startup was founded in 2016 by Jonathan Sieff and Lee Davy-Martin and is headquartered in London. Niall Dunne, CEO of Belvedere College in Dublin, was listed on the World Economic Forum’s list of young global leaders in 2012.

Calbios

This early French chemical company is taking a different approach to solving the problem of plastic pollution. Using a special enzyme developed by Calbios scientists, the company seeks to break down all types of polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastic waste into the most basic ingredients. It can then be reused to produce new PET plastics of comparable quality.

Euronext Paris listed company was founded in 2011 and is headed by CEO Jean-Claude Lumaret. Headquartered in Saint-Bauzier, France, Carbios raised € 114 million in May, led by L’Oréal’s venture divisions Bold, Michelin Ventures and Copernicus Wealth Management.

Enapter

Enapter is a renewable energy company that aims to provide an affordable alternative to fossil fuels by decentralizing green hydrogen production and speeding up the process. The company states that the patented anion exchange membrane (AEM) electrolyzer makes electrolysis of water cheaper and more universal. The software-integrated AEM electrolyzer can be manufactured on a large scale, like computer chips and solar panels.

Based in Crespina, Italy, the startup was founded in 2017 by Vaitea Cowan and Jan-Justus Schmidt. These companies are on Forbes’ Energy 2020 list under the age of 30. In June, Enapter received € 9.3 million from the North Rhine-Westphalia Department of Economy, Innovation, Digitization and Energy to develop a mass production system for electrolytic cells.

hydrogen

This green energy company aims to make the handling and distribution of hydrogen easy and efficient. Using Liquid Organic Hydrogen Carrier (LOHC) technology with benzyl toluene as the carrier medium, Hydrogenics aims to make the distribution process more flexible and reliable in order to reduce carbon dioxide emissions. I am.

Founded by Daniel Takeman and his PhD colleagues at Friedrich-Alexander University in Alangen-Nuremberg, Germany, hydrogenation begins when they determine that research at LOHC is ready for market. The idea of ​​doing it was born.

Since its inception in 2013, the early stages of the company have been backed by AP Ventures, Royal Vopak, Mitsubishi Corporation, Covestro, Winkelman Group and Hyundai Motor. It has a strong presence in Europe and the United States, and is currently focusing on the Chinese market.

Powell software

Powell Software is a cloud-based digital work platform aimed at leveraging future work by improving the experience of employees working from home or working in a hybrid configuration. The software provides businesses with services such as business communication, employee involvement, and collaboration. Powell’s tool suite is aimed at a wide range of people, including human resources, sales teams, communications teams, IT, and small businesses.

The startup was founded in Paris in 2015 by CEO Cyril de Queral and COO Jean-Pierre Vimard.

Powell has approximately 400 clients and more than 1.5 million users worldwide. After its founding in Paris, Powell entered the US market in 2016 and now has offices in London, Cologne, South Africa and more. Last year, it raised $ 16 million in a Series A round led by US-based Level Equity and France-based Caphorn.

Seletai

Ceretai is a software company that helps media companies analyze and monitor content diversity. Its versatility dashboard platform allows you to track gender representation, age distribution, and other depiction measures. Ceretai uses customized diversity reports and executive workshops to automate the process of diversity monitoring, making it time-efficient and cost-effective.

The startup was discovered in 2018 by CEO Matilda Kong and CEO Lisa Hamberg. Together with the insight director, Angnis Schmidt-May, they are the three members of Ceretai’s all-female executive team. Headquartered in Stockholm, with offices in Hamburg. Ceretai’s partners and clients include the BBC, Forbes and the German television show Tagesschau.

century

This UK-based educational technology company uses the power of artificial intelligence to create learning tools and content for schools, universities, and other educational environments. Century works with a team of teachers, neuroscientists and learning technicians to curate personalized learning paths for all students on the platform and provide real-time data about learners. The company aims to make quality education more accessible.

Founded in 2013 by CEO Priya Lakhani, this early stage company is headquartered in London. In November 2019, Century was selected as the overall winner of the Spectator Economic Disruptor of the Year Awards. Lakhani was also on the Inclusive Boards UK list of 100 of the most influential BAME leaders in technology that year.

Evervault

Evervault is an infosec startup founded in 2018 by the young Dubliner Shane Curran. The company has built a data privacy interface that developers can use when writing software. Tools for protecting cloud hardware in both web and mobile applications are aimed at removing privacy from compliance and making it a product feature.

Former BT Young Scientist winner, Curran’s cryptocurrency startup as a service, led by Index Ventures, raised $ 16 million in Series A funding last May. In addition to many angel investors, former investors Sequoia Capital, Kleiner Perkins and Frontline also participated in the round. Evervault currently has offices in Dublin and San Francisco.

Tine

This Dublin-based cybersecurity startup creates software to automate day-to-day security-related tasks that typically consume the time and resources of analysts and engineers, focusing more on more important tasks. I will be able to do it. The platform is designed for non-technical employees with click-and-drag capabilities and is used by customers such as tech firm Box and restaurant reservation firm OpenTable.

Tines was founded in 2018 by Eoin Hinty and Thomas Kinsella, who previously played security roles on eBay and DocuSign. In April, the startup raised $ 26 million in new funding and the company was worth $ 300 million. The Series B round was led by Addition with the participation of CrowdStrike’s Falcon Fund, Silicon Valley CISO Investments, Accel and Blossom Capital.

Update, September 9, 2021, 9:15 am: This list included Riaktr, a data analytics company originally headquartered in Brussels. The company was removed from the startup list because it was acquired by Seamless Distribution Systems earlier this year.

