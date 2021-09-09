Google product, Kahoot! And Zoom is a digital tool that most students and educators will access during the 2020/21 academic year.





Raleigh, NC, September 9, 2021 / PRNewswire / -edtech Effectiveness system developer LearnPlatform today announced its fourth year-end analysis of K12edtech use from the 2020/2021 school year. According to the company’s Edtech Top 40 report data, the district uses an average of 1,449 digital products per month, up more than 52% from the pre-pandemic 2019-20 school year and 9% from 2019-2020. Last winter’s pandemic.

Google Docs remains the most used technology tool since Learn Platform began tracking the Edtech Top 40 in 2017, but Google’s suite of products has consistently been ranked in the Top 10 for the past four years. YouTube continues to be popular, ranked third on the list, and in the same position as 2018-2019. Zoom is the most used video technology in virtual classrooms, followed by Google Meet, ranked 9th and 13th, respectively.

“Regardless of the main focus of technology, the number of digital tools used in the classroom, virtual or face-to-face, is steadily increasing. Technology-based learning is still going on, and now it is. Karl Rectanus, CEO and Founder of Learn Platform, said: “We want to improve the safety, fairness, efficiency and effectiveness of our learning environment. While focused on equipping districts and states, this analysis provides an important broader perspective to assist K-12 decision makers. “

This report reviews products across four categories: “learner-focused,” “educator-focused,” “organization,” and “general and popular,” and considers their main objectives and types. We better understand the role of thousands of digital. The tool works in the K-12 ecosystem. For example, the game-based learning platform Kahoot! If you join the top 10 Google Forms used for classroom efforts and teaching and only consider products specifically designed for the education market, you’ll be number one in the “Educator Focused” category.

New to this year’s Edtech Top 40 are Jamboard (# 22), Pear Deck (# 28), Booklet (# 37), History.com (# 29), Encyclopedia Britannica (# 30), and MIT App Inventor. (# 37). ) After deleting last year’s list, which focused on the months following the widespread school closure related to COVID-19, we returned to the list.

This report is based on 44 billion student and educator engagement events across 8,616 products. To view the entire report and infographics, go to https://learnplatform.com/top40.

About Learn Platform

LearnPlatform is a mission-driven research organization, creator of the comprehensive educational technology effects system of the same name used by educators, leaders, and their partners to save time, save money, and improve results. is. With research-led technology, central office automation, and data-rich insight and evidence services, school districts, states, and providers organize, streamline, and analyze educational technology interventions to ensure a safe, equitable, and costly learning ecosystem. You can see that it is highly effective and effective. All students. For more information, please visit learnplatform.com.

Media contacts:

Alyssa Miller

[email protected]

973-615-1292

View the original content for downloading multimedia: https: //www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/google-products-kahoot-and-zoom-are-the-digital-tools-accessed-by- the-most-students-and -educators-in-202021-school-year-301372146.html

Source Learn Platform

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.johnsoncitypress.com/google-products-kahoot-and-zoom-are-the-digital-tools-accessed-by-the-most-students-and/article_36ee6b0b-d3c5-53d6-bdc6-1d5396596852.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos