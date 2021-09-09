Google is building a “next generation” cloud for Germany





Google has partnered with T-Systems to build a “sovereign cloud” for German public and private sector organizations. It will be online in mid-2022, Google says.

Google is working with a German IT services company to offer Sovereign Cloud, which runs jointly on Google Cloud Platform (GCP) with key controls operated by T-Systems. “The two companies will jointly innovate and develop a wide range of next-generation sovereign cloud solutions and infrastructure,” said T Systems.

Recommended by ZDNet

Best cloud storage service

Free and cheap personal and small business cloud storage services are everywhere. But which one is best for you? Let’s take a look at the top cloud storage options.

read more

According to Google, Deutsche Telekom’s subsidiary T-Systems will manage “sovereignty management and measures, including encryption and identity management,” at GCP.

See: Best Cloud Migration Services: How to Fight Lock-in and Switch Providers

“T-Systems operates and independently controls key parts of the Google Cloud infrastructure for German T-Systems Sovereign Cloud customers,” said Google.

According to T-Systems, support and engineering activities that require physical or virtual access to German facilities are under the supervision of T-Systems and Google Cloud.

Co-offering may help customers comply with laws such as the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Some experts say that by clarifying the legitimate overseas use of data (CLOUD) that U.S. authorities are allowed to allow access to information held by U.S. providers, U.S. companies He has expressed concern about the sensitive European data held in his cloud data center. Even if the data is abroad, it is on the server.

Just two weeks ago, Google announced plans to spend $ 1 billion on cloud infrastructure in Germany for a decade, announced a new Google Cloud region in Berlin-Brandenburg, and announced an expansion of the upcoming Frankfurt cloud region. Did. In 2022.

Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud, said in a press release:

“Data privacy, security, and control are essential for European and German organizations to digitize their operations. The sovereign cloud solution created in partnership with T-Systems is a technology for public and private sector organizations. It provides an additional layer of targeted and operational measures. Controls that enable German customers to meet data, operational and software sovereignty requirements, “he added.

If the cloud giants affiliated with T-Systems for secure cloud services seem familiar, it’s two data from T-Systems that Microsoft provided Azure, Office 365, and Dynamics CRM Online in 2016. Because I tried the same thing through the center. Microsoft employees were able to access the data center only after it was authorized by T-Systems, the “data trustee.”

However, there have been reports via Fortune that the German-only cloud is more expensive and lags behind the features available in regular Azure products. Microsoft abolished the deal in 2018.

See: Is the internet slow? Here are some possible reasons and ways to fix it:

Recently, Microsoft has pledged to store and process most of its data in the EU by the end of 2022.

These changes occur while the EU’s leading DPA is investigating local organizations’ GDPR compliance and how they use Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Office 365 Azure cloud services.

In addition to all this, the EU seeks to establish “digital sovereignty” through the GAIA-X Cloud Initiative. However, progress is slow and it is not clear if the members are completely behind.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.zdnet.com/article/google-is-building-a-next-generation-cloud-for-germany/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos