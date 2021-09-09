Amazon has started making its own TV with the new Fire TV Omni and 4 Series





Amazon is officially involved in the television business. The company announced the first lineup of Amazon-branded 4K Fire TVs and will begin shipping in October. This is a major extension of the Fire TV Edition collaboration, where popular streaming software is preloaded on sets manufactured by other TV makers. But with the new Omni and 4 Series, Amazon describes them as Amazon-made TVs.

The Omni series is two high-end, not only providing better image quality, but another important selling point is hands-free voice control. Amazon includes far-field microphones on each of the 43, 50, 55, 65, and 75-inch Omni series models. (Only the 65-inch and 75-inch models have Dolby Vision, but the other models have at least HDR10.)

The company believes that building the TV itself will create a more seamless Fire TV user experience than ever before. This was guided by the Fire TV interface that transfers content and a wide selection of apps, but Amazon believes Alexa’s voice control adds a key convenience element. With Omniset, you can always use voice commands even when the TV is turned off. You can use these voice commands to find what you want to see as usual, but you can also adjust the brightness and volume of your TV and switch inputs with Alexa.

In the last two years, customers with voice capabilities have used twice as much content as customers who haven’t, according to Amazon. And always-listening microphones are becoming more common on television. Sony has already manufactured several models, and TCL recently announced a new Google TV with a long-range microphone array.

The Fire TV Omni set also includes a picture-in-picture to check your smart home camera, and you’ll see a ring door bell feed whenever someone is at the door. Amazon says it will add a smart home dashboard later this year for more comprehensive control over connected home gadgets.

Other new features under development on Fire TV on these TVs and other streaming devices include:

Alexa, what do you need to see? : Need a new source of great movies and TV recommendations? With Alexa Conversations for Fire TV, you can ask Alexa for recommendations, just like your friends and movie professionals. Alexa offers customized TV show and movie recommendations from your favorite streaming apps such as Prime Video, allowing you to relax on the couch and narrow your search by genre, actor, award-winning movie, and more. Alexa, what should I look for? It will be released in beta this year.

Alexa, Play Something from Netflix: Exclusively available on Fire TV, Netflix, which debuted this fall, makes it easy to find what you want to see. Netflix members love the Play Something feature today. Immediately, you can say Alexa, Play Something on Netflix from your Fire TV home screen, and Netflix will start a show or movie that you can enjoy.

Alexa Plays TikTok: Fire TV is the first product to support TikTok video in UK, German and French streaming media players, and will soon have access to TikTok content in the US and Canada. You don’t have to flock around your phone to watch the latest viral videos from your Fire TV. You can view and detect TikTok feeds and use AutoPlay to provide uninterrupted, continuous content feeds. Alexa, let’s get started by playing TikTok.

If you already own an Echo speaker like the Echo Studio (or a regular Echo pair), you can wirelessly link them to your Omni-series TV to provide richer audio than the TV can provide on its own. increase. This Alexa home theater audio mode supports streaming content, but Amazon states that it also works for cable box, console, and wireless antenna programming. That feature is also available in the cheaper Fire TV 4 series set. Amazon says that a pop-up for a compatible sound device will appear in the Alexa app.

The Fire TV 4 Series does not have a ranged microphone and instead includes an Alexa Voice Remote. Image: Amazon

Amazon may call these Amazon TVs, and while the company’s advanced far-field microphone technology does exist, it’s possible that Amazon has partnered here for many other hardware. Is also very expensive. It is almost certain that TCL manufactures one or both of these TV lineups. They definitely have the TCL visible to them, and the port layout between the TCL6 series and something like FireTV Omni is about the same:

TCL6 Series Roku TV (left) and Amazons Fire TV Omni (left).Image: TCL / Amazon

In that case, these Arent TCLs are the latest and greatest panels. AmazonsFireTV does not have HDMI 2.1 features such as 4K at 120Hz, but it does support automatic low latency mode, so Amazon says it will also help the responsiveness of the Luna cloud gaming service. Amazon also doesn’t really go into the details of whether they have full array local dimming or other display technology details. Like the existing roster of the Fire TV Edition set, Amazon’s first TV pricing reflects a focus on providing great images, if not top-notch for entertainment.

Fire TV Omni Series Price:

75 inches: $ 1,099.99 (with Dolby Vision) 65 inches: $ 829.99 (with Dolby Vision) 55 inches: $ 559.99 50 inches: $ 509.99 43 inches: $ 409.99

Fire TV 4 Series Price:

55 inches: $ 519.99 50 inches: $ 469.99 43 inches: $ 369.99

Amazon and Best Buy have announced more Fire TV sets from Toshiba and Pioneer, in addition to their first homebrew TV. The Toshiba model, launched in the spring of 2022, will integrate a distant world microphone, and Pioneer will release an affordable 43-inch and 50-inch set. (This is a branding-only pioneer and can be difficult to swallow for those who lovingly remember Pioneer Kuroplasma many years ago.)

In a sense, the Omni and 4 Series represent Amazon’s step towards the most ambitious living room ever. But even for customers who don’t buy new TVs, the company’s goal is to bring Fire TV products to everyone. Among these products such as TVs, streaming sticks, and Fire TV Cube, Amazon’s lineup is very extensive.

