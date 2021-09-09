Respawn does not consider Titanfall 2 security vulnerabilities players to be at “more serious risk”





Respawn Entertainment is “reporting” and “investigating” potential security vulnerabilities in Titanfall 2 announced today. The wording of the announcement does not confirm or deny the violation. According to the tweet, Respawn “has no other information to share at this time,” but will update its fans as new information comes out.

A Twitter statement is issued hours after users claim that the Titanfall 2 server has been compromised. This warning originated from the NoSkill Community Discord, a server dedicated to the Titanfall modding community, claiming that “there are reports of game bugs that allow the execution of local code from the server.” This can make both computers and consoles vulnerable to exploits, they write.

We are aware of and are investigating reports of security vulnerabilities affecting Titanfall 2. Currently, there is no other information that can be shared, but we will update it once it is shared.

— Respawn (@Respawn) September 8, 2021

The user has clarified the description of NoSkill Discord, along with details on how it can occur and its potential (and harmful) effects.

“There is a size limit on the temporary buffer that Titanfall uses to invite games,” they write. “If the decoded username of the person who invited you is greater than its size limit, it will start overwriting random memory to store the name, but once it goes out of a certain temporary buffer, the PC Starts treating it as executable code rather than username, and since it is directly on your computer, it can run any program, including malware, on your computer. “

According to another user, the cause of this vulnerability is a “bad lobby invitation” that is sent to members of Titanfall 2’s default network, Advocate Network, which causes the game to crash on a buffer overflow. Users write that these overflows “can lead to the execution of arbitrary code.”

This vulnerability can affect security, but at the time of writing, it is difficult to find reports that users are being actively hacked or compromised by this issue. However, hackers can exploit infringement over time.

Respawn is investigating this issue, and fans need to know more, especially waiting for the official announcement on Twitter.

Update 9:57 pm CT: The company is still investigating, but Respawn engineers said it was a “simple exploit that could be used to crash the game” and “more serious to affected players and their machines.” I don’t think there is any risk. ” Presentation. I updated the heading accordingly.

