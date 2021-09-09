Amazon, Google and Facebook help fund the far-right group that promoted the Texas abortion ban





Corporate opposition to Texas’s abortion ban has so far been narrow and targeted, but one of the quietest sectors has plenty of room and money to cooperate. It’s Big Tech.

Technology giants have long funded some of the most influential conservative political organizations and dark money groups responsible for fighting the right to abortion, according to publicly available reviews from Facebook, Google and Amazon. I have provided it. These groups include the Federalist Association, The Heritage Foundation, the American Enterprise Institute, the Judiciary Committee, and the Republican Association of Lawyers.

When The Daily Beast asked if they would like to continue these donations this week, all companies with a strong presence in Texas All ignored our question.

Dina Montemarano, research director of the abortion group NARAL Pro-Choice America, called the relationship a twist on hypocrisy.

Montemarano mentions recent anti-enterprises, and when tech companies remove dangerous disinformation, there are plenty of censorship cries from anti-selective militants, and these groups are abundant. He said he received funding from many of these tech companies. Push from the Republican foundation targeting social media companies. According to her, the strategy works very well as conservatives revoke incentives from tech companies while causing false anger as another way to appeal to their fringe base. ..

According to Montemarano, these companies are also playing the game, countering revenue-worthy fraud and at the same time funding fraud-causing moves. Long ago, we removed the mask from this twisted hypocrisy.

The most important of these groups is the Federalist Association, a highly conservative non-profit organization dedicated to stacking federal benches with judges against abortion. After years of leadership in overturning the Roe v. Wade case, the group has been receiving donations from Google and Facebook each year since 2015.

According to a recent Texas Monthly profile, Texas law architect Jonathan F. Mitchell was a member of the Federalist Association. The article also reports Mitchell as a member of the Hoover Institution, another ultra-conservative anti-abortion group funded by Facebook in 2019.

But in 2019, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg admitted that his company blocked ads from American pro-life groups trying to influence the referendum for abortion in Ireland. That same year, Google changed its abortion advertising policy after the Guardian reported that the company ran an abortion prevention ad. And last year, to the surprise of conservatives, Amazon Prime removed the controversial anti-abortion documentary from its streaming lineup.

According to a publicly disclosed database edited by the Left Watchdog Campaign for Accountability, the three companies have made large donations for liberal purposes over the years, but to Planned Parenthood, EMILYs List, or NARAL. I haven’t donated. All three are already ready to expand their heavy corporate presence in Lone Star. It employs thousands of workers and boasts multiple campuses, including the birthplace of Amazon-owned Whole Foods in the capital, Austin.

But every year, all three companies have continued to invest in right-wing groups that have consistently fought to abolish their right to abortion.

Beyond the Federalist Association, both Google and Facebook have provided financial support to the Heritage Foundation. The Heritage Foundation is another important player to overturn the long-standing low precedent. Heritage recently posted an article in favor of Texas law. Facebook supported the Heritage Foundation in 2019, 2020 and 2021. Google has also donated to the group every year since 2015.

Another right-wing non-profit organization, the Judiciary Committee, which strongly defends judges against abortion, was also funded by Google in 2020 and became the government sector of the company among the most contributory groups. Listed.

Other beneficiaries include the Cato Institute, a prolific libertarian think tank founded by conservative megadonor Charles Koch. Cato has also received annual financial support from Google and Facebook since 2015. Like Amazon, which donated more than $ 10,000 to its nonprofit in 2017, 2018, and 2020, the two companies are also showing significant support to the Anti-Abortion American Enterprise Institute. According to the disclosure of the company’s political involvement. (Of the three companies, only Amazon discloses donations in dollars.)

These disclosures also reveal a total of $ 212,500 in donations from Amazon to the Republican Association of Lawyers, including a $ 100,000 gift in 2020. Google and Facebook also generously donated to RAGA.

The group, which helped organize a rally to prevent theft in Washington, DC on January 6, targeted abortion rights in court this year.

A handful of tech companies are opposed to the Texas ban, which is in fierce conflict with public opinion about abortion. Both Lyft and Uber have issued a statement vowing to submit a bill for drivers accused of supporting abortion, and Lyft has donated $ 1 million to Planned Parenthood in accordance with the law. Web hosting service GoDaddy has removed one abortion snitch site, but the site soon found another home with a domain service friendly to the far-right militant group.

Experts suggest that donations are recognizing business benefits that go beyond the social justice obligations that Google, Facebook and Amazon may publicly support.

Phil Hackney, a non-profit law expert at the University of Pittsburgh Law School, told The Daily Beast that corporate support for these controversial organizations acts as a kind of barometer of power.

According to Hackney, business groups usually want to ensure coverage of all locations, so large companies of all kinds donate to groups that have the potential to generate electricity. Looking at virtually all law schools, the Federalist Association is an interesting choice, as groups are a big deal. One way to see this is that donations point to where the power lies. Money will be given. That barometer, a sign of the times.

Ian Van Dewalker, senior adviser to the Brennan Center Democracy Program and a non-profit law expert, told The Daily Beast that many of its donations emphasized political tensions between social and regulatory issues. Said that.

According to Vandewalker, the tech industry is concerned about antitrust proceedings, including a bipartisan bankruptcy bill proposed by Congress some time ago. Tech groups are worried about the move, as American companies are generally prone to anti-regulation, which is believed to apply to conservative politics.

He continued that the free market ideology would help businesses profit. And they want that voice to be there, but it clashes with social issues and the public faces of these companies, Vandewalker said.

But with a recent twist, right-wing groups have expressed opposition to oppressive legislation, supporting social justice movements, and especially to ban extremist and anti-democratic content on their platforms. Began to target.

For example, the American Principles Project, a conservative advocacy group, edited a database this year claiming to emphasize the hypocrisy of right-wing groups that have received cash from tech companies but are now opposed to it.

In January, the American Enterprise Institute published an article criticizing Big Tech’s response to the events surrounding the attack on the US Capitol, warning that the traditional business model is unlikely to continue. And in May, the Heritage Foundation chairman, who declined six-digit donations from Google and Facebook last year, signed a pledge to refuse all Big Tech donations because of conservative voice censorship. bottom.

When asked about pushbacks, Hackney pointed out that nonprofits also have to consider where their money comes from.

to me [the rejections are] It’s especially appealing to groups like Heritage, who have long been eager to be considered nonpartisan historically. According to Hackney, the fact that it rejects Facebook and Google usually looks like pretty simple vanilla money, but from the far-right Republican point of view, the heritage is being swept away in the current political style. It suggests. So unless something is happening in the background, it’s a strange choice.

Texas law helps abortion after six weeks and opens up lawsuits to the public, but it can be particularly problematic for social media companies. The law mentioned last week pointed out that the new law appears to be inconsistent with the anti-censorship bill passed earlier this year, and Facebook has both blocked and allowed content on how to access abortion resources in Texas. Suggests that you may be held liable.

Brookings’ Vandewalker said the two companies seem confident that they can play it in both directions by working the reference in the media spin war, despite the backlash from both sides.

And if one million people see their inspiring ads, perhaps one percent of them will hear about donations to the Federalist Association.

When The Daily Beast first asked about donations in August, before Texas passed the abortion ban, only Google and Facebook answered.

A Google spokesperson said the company is always transparent about its contributions across the political spectrum to groups advocating policies that support consumers.

According to a spokeswoman, Google’s sponsorship is very clear that it does not mean that the agenda of the entire organization supports the possibility of strong opposition to some issues.

A Facebook spokesperson did not provide comments, but pointed out reports of corporate political involvement. On this page, we chose these organizations because Facebook belongs to groups that represent different views and communities and have meaningful dialogue about either the Internet or the local communities we operate. It is listed.The report is added by the company [does] He does not always agree with these groups and states that their support should not be considered an approval of any particular organization or policy.

Facebook was asked on Tuesday if it would continue to donate to these groups under the abortion ban and recalled the report to The Daily Beast. Google and Amazon didn’t reply.

