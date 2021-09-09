Breakthrough Proceedings of US Government Preparation Against Google’s “Gem of the Crown”: Report





Google’s digital advertising business, an online search giant, is exposed to a new fire. According to a new report by Politico and Bloomberg, the US government is reportedly concluding an antitrust proceeding against one of Google’s “crown jewels.”

Politico reports that Google’s advertising technology research is approaching the “finish line.” According to the same report, the last call with Attorney General Merrick Garland is his agent, Indian-American Vanita Gupta.

According to current research, more than 85% of US online display advertising space is on electronic exchanges where Google operates both the top trading platforms and the major conduits that buyers and sellers need to go to trade. It is bought and sold in real time. ..

By the first quarter of 2020, the share of advertising revenue sent to Google Properties had increased to 85%. That number was 64% in 2007. Most of Google’s $ 134 billion in advertising revenue (Q1 2020) was spent on Google spin-offs.

For over a year, the US Department of Justice, the Federal Trade Commission, and the US Congress have been scrutinizing antitrust laws for large tech companies. Executive order from the Judiciary Ministry government in July.

In a 121-page pager entitled “Why Google Dominates the Advertising Market,” quoted by the U.S. Congress in a survey, Dr. Dina Srinivasan said that Google “is prohibited by lawmakers in other e-commerce markets.” Claims to be engaged in.

In October 2020, the Trump administration hit Google for the first time. This was what was called a “monumental” proceeding against one of Silicon Valley’s most admired and powerful companies. In it, the United States sued Google, claiming that it maintained an illegal monopoly in the search market.

Google’s response at the time was natural. “Today’s proceedings by the Department of Justice have a major flaw. People are using Google for their choice, not for being forced or unable to find an alternative.”

If the new proceedings are withdrawn and Google’s efforts to phase out current ad tracking technology (cookies) and insert new lines of code to track user behavior are ruined, it will be at the core of the company. For the first time, we will show that the power of engineering is doing its best. Of the US government. “The actual submission to the search giant is not yet imminent,” Politico said.

However, antitrust measures are generally slow in the United States, and it takes years for proceedings to be filed. American antitrust law was first enacted over 100 years ago. However, after the Cambridge Analytica scandal and the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol, there is a growing political desire for change. There is currently pressure on Congress to act.

