Apple Events: iPhone 13, Apple Watch 7, and everything else expected on September 14th





Apple will host the next 2021 event on September 14th.

This story is part of an Apple Event that fully covers the latest news from Apple headquarters.

Mark your calendar! The next Apple event is scheduled for Tuesday, September. 14, 10 am PT. The iPhone 13, Apple Watch 7, and perhaps even AirPods 3 are expected to debut at virtual events. Also, later this year, I got a glimpse of the iPad Mini 6 and the 9th generation iPad.

Apple has so far hosted two events in 2021. The first event was in April, with new iPad upgrades, colorful iMacs, AirTags trackers, purple iPhone 12s and more. (Here’s everything Apple announced in the spring.) Two months later, we hosted the annual WWDC, a developer event. There, I saw iOS 15, MacOS Monterey, also known as MacOS 12, WatchOS 8, and iPadOS 15 for the first time.

If you want to know more about Apple related dates, check out everything you need to know about iPhone 13 release dates.

When is the next Apple event? Will be held on September 14th

Apple will be hosting the following event on Tuesday, September 14th at 10 am (Eastern Standard Time) (1 pm (Eastern Standard Time) and 6 pm (British Summer Time)). In 2018, CNET unveiled a compelling “Labor Day Hypothesis” that digs deeper into Apple’s event timeline, where you can read more. Looking at the 2021 calendar, Labor Day rules would mark September 8th as the next Apple event. However, our hypothesis did not apply this year as Apple officially announced the official date.

Apple typically hosts three to four events a year, including spring events, summer developer meetings, and one or two more events in the fall. Autumn events are usually scheduled for September and October. September events tend to feature new iPhone and Apple Watch upgrades, while October events usually feature new Macs and iPads.

Apple unveiled the latest iPhone at an event every September since the iPhone 5 in 2012, but Apple saw a change in that pattern in 2020 due to production delays during the pandemic. At the Apple event last September, Apple Watch 6, Apple Watch SE, and updated iPad models were announced, but no new iPhone was announced. The company then announced the iPhone 12 in October. Last fall’s Apple event was online, but it was due to a pandemic. The live stream was available as usual from the company website.

This year, Apple will return to its normal September schedule, but the event will be virtualized again. We already thought that tech giant events were online only. This was previously rumored in the July Power-on Newsletter from Mark Gurman of Bloomberg. He said the event would be fully virtualized as the tech giant decided to delay his return to face-to-face work due to the increasing number of cases of COVID-19.

Apple initially stated that all employees would need to come to the office three days a week starting in September. If Apple had stuck to the September time frame, the iPhone 13 face-to-face event would have been “plausible,” according to Garman.

This is the rendering of iPhone 13. We’re also looking forward to AppleWatch7, AirPods 3, and the new iPad Mini.

All Apple Pro New Apple Products We Expect: iPhone 13, Apple Watch 7, AirPods 3, New iPad Mini, etc.

Apple has already announced a number of hardware and software upgrades at a previous 2021 event, but there are still some things that tech giants are expected to announce in the fall. It’s rumored to be an iPhone 13, Apple Watch 7, AirPods 3, iPad Mini 6, a large iMac with Apple’s M1 chip, a more affordable Apple Display, a new MacBook Pro, and Apple’s M1 chip updates. Includes Mac Pro. We’re also looking for Apple competitors with Amazon Echo Showsmart displays, Apple TVs and soundbars with built-in Apple AR / VR headsets.

iPhone 13

According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, there are rumors that the iPhone 13 has four phones: the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 Mini, the iPhone 13 Pro, and the iPhone 13 Max. We speculate that Apple’s new iPhone may have new designs, upgraded cameras, batteries, and specs.

Apple Watch 7

Apple’s next-generation wearables may include several new key features, including a sleek flat-edged redesign, improved battery life, and potential blood glucose monitoring sensors. Apple Watch 7 comes with WatchOS 8 announced at WWDC.

Apple’s new AirPods 3 could resemble this concept design by Michael Rieplhuber.

Michael Rieplhuber / Twitter AirPods 3

According to a previous report from Bloomberg, Apple’s AirPods may get updates later this year. Rumor has it that the AirPods 3 has similar features to the AirPods Pro, including spatial audio support, a short stem, a replaceable chip, and a small charging case.

iPad Mini 6

Other Apple tablets such as the iPad, iPad Air, and iPad Pro have already been updated this year, so leave the iPad Mini alone. According to Garman, the redesign of the iPad Mini “should succeed” in the fall of 2021.

9th generation iPad

This fall, I was able to see Apple’s iPad upgraded to the new 9th generation model. According to Garman, the next tablet of the tech giant could have a slimmer design and an improved processor.

New MacBook Pro, Mac Pro, Mac Mini, iMac, Apple Display

Last year, Apple announced that it would make a unique chip called the M1 to power the Mac. Since then, there has been speculation that Apple may soon announce a new MacBook Pro or a new version of the processor for the Mac Pro.

Apple previously also announced a new iMac with an M1 processor, but it was just a smaller 24-inch model. Bloomberg reports that Apple is working on processor updates for both the Mac Mini and the 27-inch iMac.

Apple may also be working on a more affordable version of Pro Display XDR, which was first released in 2019. Bloomberg reported in January that Apple is in the “early development” of cheaper monitors.

Echo Show rival, soundbar with Apple TV and AR / VR headset

This year we saw some new Apple devices. This includes the possibility of an entry-level iPad and speakers, a soundbar with an Apple TV that resembles Roku’s soundbar, and an Apple competitor at Amazon Echo Show that fuses Apple’s extended or virtual reality headsets. Will be.

If you’re looking for the latest information on Apple, check out the iPhone 13 release date. You can also see how the iPhone 13 can be compared to the iPhone 12. Still, whether it’s worth buying an iPhone 12 or iPhone 11, and everything is included in iOS 15. And why is the iPhone SE 3 not on this list?

