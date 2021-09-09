Digital diversity drives growth in our region





David J. Adams | Opinion Contributor

We are living in an era of digital transformation. Technology is evolving more and more rapidly, and adaptability and flexibility are needed to be competitive. Experts agree that there are few technologies that define the next level of competition, such as artificial intelligence (AI). Once a science fiction novel, AI today is a workplace reality that has a huge impact on the economy. The federal government is investing billions of dollars in a regional hub focused on AI and related technologies as part of the 2021 Innovation and Competition Law.

What does this mean for Cincinnati and, to a greater extent, Ohio?

There are a variety of industries here in Cincinnati and in the heart, all driven by increasingly complex technologies that need to be continually “digitally converted” to remain competitive. It is this adaptability that makes it a true game changer. In a newly announced Brookings Institution survey of cities driving the AI ​​revolution, traditional innovation areas such as Silicon Valley and Boston remain dominant, while like a deliberate talent hub created in Cincinnati. There is a real argument that it is a thing. The Innovation District (CID), run by the University of Cincinnati, allows you to fine-tune geographical conditions, and thus economic impact, in a more balanced way.

Governor Mike DeWine and Lieutenant John Hasted have expressed their intention to make Ohio the most innovative and entrepreneurial state in the Midwest, where talent and ideas clash creatively here in Cincinnati. It’s rapidly becoming the place to cause it. Using the collaboration space within the 1819 Innovation Hub, CID’s neural center, companies from start-ups to Fortune 500s are turning their ideas into innovative innovations every day.

As Brookings research authors Mark Muro and Sifan Liu state, “AI is increasingly seen as one of the next great” general-purpose technologies “that have the power to transform the sector of the economy as a whole. increase. This report highlights the ongoing national differences in our cities, as in Muro’s previous study on “Growth Center Case Studies: How to Spread Innovation Throughout the United States.” increase. At Cincinnati, we focus on the need for talent, which is a major challenge facing the industry in the digital journey. And in this rapidly changing situation, this talent must constantly adapt his skills. In a world of increasing change and instability, CID leverages positive and productive change by combining a global perspective with a new technology strategy that uses our greatest resource, human resources.

The strength of AI technology-leading cities, which urbanist Richard Florida calls “all the winners,” is only an indicator of our greater challenge here in the heart of the city. To be competitive, as a region, we need to continue to focus on developing, attracting and retaining talent here to support digital transformation. The Brookings study is more evidence of what we have endorsed, and when it comes to location, highly skilled talent is agile and has choices. We hope that choice is here. By focusing on creating opportunities to develop talent, even at a very early stage, we begin to meet the needs of a strong corporate community and strengthen our current and future businesses.

What makes Cincinnati superior to most other companies is that it connects this digitally fluent talent pipeline to the diverse industries that call our city home. Through the research institutes that make up the CID, such as the University of Cincinnati and Carnegie Level I research institutes, the city creates thinkers, creators, and innovators with the ability to constantly adapt to ever-changing technology. For example, the new Digital Futures Complex, which will open in CID next summer, will be an interdisciplinary research facility focused on the digital world. Researchers from many different fields come together to solve important problems.

AI leverages this century’s innovations to support military applications, commercial applications, and bio-inspired AI labs that support resilient, context-sensitive decisions in the personalized treatment of complex and difficult medical conditions. It will be one of many technologies to do. Human-centric AI platforms are designed to enable non-technical people to discover new trends, define and develop insights, and quickly deliver solutions to both research and real-world problems.

However, AI is only part of the research being conducted. To solve real-world problems, drone research helps people in remote areas far from hospitals to quickly detect illnesses in the event of certain infectious diseases, creating more portable diagnostic tools. It is included. UC Systems & Robotics Lab informs factories of the future with a focus on automation and robotics, and Human Motivation Lab studies how genetic and environmental factors combine to influence human decision making. increase. Because if we learn something, we know that technology is constantly evolving, people need to fuel it, and it’s needed in every industry. .. Diversity is resilience. And Cincinnati proves to be resilient.

David J. Adams is the Executive Director of the Cincinnati Innovation District and Chief Innovation Officer of the University of Cincinnati.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cincinnati.com/story/opinion/2021/09/09/opinion-digital-diversity-drive-our-regions-growth/5752677001/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos