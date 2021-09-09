How to watch the PlayStation showcase in September 2021





PlayStation Showcase 2021 will air this Thursday, September 9th, and promises to watch PlayStation 5 games coming out after this holiday season for 40 minutes from both Sony studios and third-party developers.

The live stream will start at 1:00 pm PDT / 4:00 pm EDT. You can watch it all on PlayStations’ official YouTube channel or on Twitch.

What do you see?

The PlayStation doesn’t specifically mention which titles will be announced or displayed, but there is no doubt that Sony Interactive Entertainment will show Horizon Forbidden West, which will be available in February. Last week, Sony announced a special edition option for Guerrilla Games’ open world adventure (and then shifted gear to include a free upgrade for PlayStation 4 owners).

From there, Sony’s God of War sequel and Gran Turismo 7 will also be updated. The last thing I heard about either was the mention that both games will be available on the PS4 in addition to the PlayStation 5 in June.

The release date of Gran Turismo 7 has changed from this year to February 2022. The sequel to the God of Wars was unveiled at PlayStation Showcase 2020 and wasn’t given a title, but its appearance on the tagline means that the words are understood by it.

Third party updates

An extended version of the Grand Theft Auto 5s for PlayStation 5 (also Xbox Series X) will be available in November of this year. Take a peek at what you can do with the new console. You may also hear about the Grand Theft Auto 3, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas remasters reported in mid-August.

In other third-party games, FINAL FANTASY XVI, like the sequel to God of War, was first released on PlayStation Showcase 2020, with no news since October 2020. This is limited to PlayStation 5, and the Tokyo Game Show is also open to the public. Since it is the end of the month, the timing of the update is appropriate.

With 40 minutes remaining, Sony will certainly see more than these four games. Square Enixs Guardians of the Galaxy (launched at the end of the month), Forspoken (someday in 2022), and FromSoftwares Elden Ring (launched in January 2022) are also good candidates.

