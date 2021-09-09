Purdue Innovation Partners Institute Launches Digital Engagement Initiative in Discovery Park District





A project to develop policies and governance frameworks to foster trust in the secure and secure adoption of digital technologies, solutions and data

West Lafayette, Indiana – Purdue Research Foundation’s Innovation Partners Institute (IPI) launches a data governance initiative aimed at engaging community members and instilling confidence in technology embedded in the Discovery Park District (DPD) community on Thursday. Announced on (September 9th).

David Broecker, Chief Innovation and Collaboration Officer at Purdue Research Foundation, said: “This project will help build thoughtful governance of the digital environment and build trust in the technology we are deploying. It will help us effectively adopt and use that technology, and in the future. Important for use cases and projects. “

According to a recent US Ignite report, many smart cities fail when adoption of smart city applications competes with resident privacy and security. US Ignite proposes a framework focused on engagement, equity, governance, cybersecurity and privacy. DPD uses these ideas to understand how other communities and businesses handle these components and develop their own methodologies on how to manage their own digital environment. Starting with the involvement of strong stakeholders in understanding the interests and concerns of the entire community, this initiative will lead to the creation of a policy framework and governance process for the community connected to the DPD.

“The governance process provides leadership and oversight in deploying smart technology throughout the district, with the goal of improving the quality of life of residents, tenants and visitors to the district, including the collection and use of data. We do, “says Broecker. “The research done in the district will ensure that it respects the privacy and rights of those who live, work and play there.”

DPD invites several members of the recently announced Technology Leadership Advisory Board to participate in discussions on this important initiative. Investing in DPDs by these and other companies creates use cases for communities driving new products and services, such as secure and secure acquisition of data.

Troy Hege, vice president of Purdue Research Foundation, said: Program Manager of Innovation and Technology, Innovation Partners Institute.

IPI publishes lessons learned from the actual implementation and management of data governance models to help other smart communities build governance structures.

Jay and Robin Stead in Auckland, New Zealand, and the Stead Family Foundation have undertaken the Data Governance Initiative. Jay Stead is a successful business leader and innovator who graduated from Purdue University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Management from the Krannert School of Management in 1986.

Source: Troy Hege, tdhege @ prf.org

David Broecker, dabroecker @ prf.org

Media Inquiries: Christy Denault, csdenault @ yahoo.com, 317 / 417-6322

Contact for Purdue Research Foundation: Steve Martin, sgmartin @ prf.org

About the Innovation Partners Institute

The Innovation Partners Institute (IPI) is an innovation community designed to turn concepts into early-stage solutions and solve major problems. The institute acts as a joint “middle place” that brings together ideas and talents, select external experts, financial and corporate resources, and key capabilities to address specific challenges. IPI is located in the Discovery Park district adjacent to Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana, with a fiber 5G + technology infrastructure, edge data center, multi-use spectrum including CBRS, and 400 acres of connectivity with multiple internets. It’s in the community. Internet of Things and artificial intelligence testbed. Visit Partnersforinnovation.org.

About Discovery Park District

The Discovery Park area is a 400-acre, purpose-driven community of over $ 1 billion adjacent to the campus, with laboratories, advanced manufacturing facilities, offices, retail stores, restaurants, homes, green spaces, sidewalks and 7,000 airports. included. Foot runway. This designated opportunity zone is home to the Convergence Center for Innovation and Collaboration, a facility designed to act as the “gateway” for companies looking to collaborate with Purdue. Companies interested in being based in the Discovery Park area or Convergence Center should contact the Foundation’s Chief Innovation and Collaboration Officer, David Broecker ([email protected]).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.purdue.edu/newsroom/releases/2021/Q3/purdue-innovation-partners-institute-launches-digital-engagement-initiative-for-discovery-park-district.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos