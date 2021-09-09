Sony’s latest Dolby Atmos soundbar has a much sensible price





We recently reviewed Sony’s flagship 2021 Dolby Atmos Soundbar HT-A7000, which can perform even better with two pass-through inputs that support HDMI 2.1 features such as 4K games at 120Hz. understood. But at a price of $ 1,300 (and before adding the rear surround and sub), Sony’s latest and greatest isn’t practical for everyone. With that in mind, the company today announced a cheaper, smaller model called the HT-A5000 for $ 899.99.

Its price brings it somewhat closer to something like the Sonos Arc, but Sony’s new soundbar may captivate people because of its added features and future potential. The HT-A5000 retains many of the advantages of high-end models. It is an Atmos bar with upfire speakers even though there are few drivers overall. This is a 5.1.2 configuration compared to the 7.1.2 HT-A7000. However, support for Chromecast, AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect, and Bluetooth audio is still built in.

The HT-A7000 may have a high-grade glass surface, but the HT-A5000 looks better.Image: Sony

At 10 pounds (compared to the huge 26 pounds of the HT-A7000), the HT-A5000 is a much smaller measurement than the more expensive models. It will certainly look more home next to a 55 inch TV like me than the very long HT-A7000 did. However, with these small dimensions, you can expect weaker sound performance than the flagship. The HT-A7000’s large and heavy enclosure prevents unwanted vibrations and helps maintain a cleaner sound at louder volume levels. Also, unlike the case of the HT-A5000, Sony was able to place two tweeters on the left and right sides.

The HT-A5000 is a 5.1.2 Atmos soundbar.Image: Sony

One of the main differences is that instead of including two HDMI 2.1 passthroughs, Sony uses only one for the HT-A5000. Still, it is transmitted via 8K video, 4K at 120Hz, Dolby Vision. But unfortunately, like its more expensive siblings, this soundbar does not currently support variable refresh rates (VRR) or automatic low latency modes (ALLM). Sony is considering both of these features, but has not promised anything at this time.

Like its flagship, the HT-A5000 features acoustic optimization that automatically produces the best sound in any room. Sony technologies such as the Vertical Surround Engine and S-Force Pro also deliver compelling height effects and a wide range of immersive surround experiences. .. It supports the same optional rear surround ($ 349.99) and two subwoofer options as the HT-A7000. They will obviously boost costs, but at least you start with spending $ 400 less. The HT-A5000 will be shipped in early fall.

