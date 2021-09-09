DJI’s Compact Foldable OM5 Stabilized Gimbal for iPhone and Android





DJI’s latest phone gimbal, the OM5, uses a clever folding system and magnetic phone clamp to fit in your pocket. Plus, stable battery life, impressive performance, and a clean built-in extended selfie stick. The OM 5 is perfect for mobile creatives who want to shoot great looking video without having to carry around a large camera setup.

The DJI OM 5 is currently available worldwide and will return to $ 159 (£ 140, A $ 239).

There aren’t many buttons on the handle that confuse you, but there are some that are easily accessible with your thumb.

The phone is attached to the gimbal using this magnetic clamp. While helping to reduce the size of the gimbal when packed, the slim profile of the clamp allows it to be placed on the phone out of the way and ready for shooting.

If you want to upgrade the clamp, you can choose the version with built-in LED light to brighten your face when taking a selfie in a dark place. It’s an extra charge of $ 59 (£ 42, A $ 79), so it’s not suitable for everyone, but if you’re always shooting in the dark, all the differences can make a difference.

The OM 5 does a great job of smoothing phone footage, eliminating everything except the worst unstable hand movements.

It can be charged with USB C and can be used for about 6 hours on a single charge.

If you’ve shot a lot of videos on your phone but haven’t tried the gimbal, it’s worth a try. I’m amazed at the difference it makes.

A mini tripod is included with the OM 5. It acts as an extension of the handle or as a regular tripod that holds the gimbal in place over time.

If you’re looking for TikTok fame, you can also shoot the video in vertical format.

It has a built-in extended selfie stick, perfect for taking better selfies and creating more creative shooting angles.

I had no problem holding the magnetic mount on my phone while it was in my pocket. Then, when you’re creative, hit the gimbal straight and get ready to shoot.

The whole folds into a compact format and easily fits in a large jacket pocket. In other words, you can always have it at hand and shoot.

