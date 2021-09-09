GTMTips: Google Ads Remarketing on GTM Server Containers





Google has released the Google Ads Remarketing tag for server-side tagging in Google Tag Manager.

Functionally, it’s very similar to the previously released conversion tracking tags. In fact, you should first read that article to understand how Google Ads tracking works through server containers.

Follow this link to read the official documentation.

This article will explain how to set it up and give you an overview of how it works.

Like the server-side tags in Google Ads Conversion Tracking, it’s not really 100% server-side. Instead, it’s a hybrid.

Please let me explain.

A Google Analytics 4 data stream, such as generated by a web container’s GA4 tag, sends data to the server container.

The server container intercepts this data on the GA4 client.

The virtual container is then run and the Google Ads Remarketing tag is launched using the data retrieved from the Google Analytics 4 data stream.

The Google Ads Remarketing tag initiates a signal to your browser, along with details about the vendor server’s request that your browser must make.

The browser sends the request to the Google server.

So why is it a round trip back to the browser? Why does the browser need to do all the work when it needs to be a server-side setup?

Answer: Third-party cookies.

The user’s browser must ping doubleclick.net for the remarketing to work. This is because we have all the juicy cookies that Google needs to create a cross-site profile.

You can check your browser’s network log to see the request to the Google server immediately after the event is sent to the server container.

Therefore, this is an important warning to consider when using Google Ads Remarketing. Your browser must support third-party cookies, and your doubleclick.net domain must be allowed listed in your site’s content security policy (if any).

Setting method

To set up Google Ads remarketing, you need to do three things:

First, you need an incoming Google Analytics4 data stream from your browser, configured with the Send to server container setting instead of the traditional transport_url field.

Next, you need the ConversionLinker tag running in the server container. Set to be triggered by the AllPages trigger. This is required to retain ad click information from the landing page to the conversion page.

Third, you need a Google Ads remarketing tag running in your server container. The next chapter describes its configuration.

It’s basically configured just like you would configure a regular web-based remarketing tag.

You can get your conversion ID and conversion label (optional) from your Google Ads account by following these steps:

[動的リマーケティングイベントデータの送信]When is checked, the tag pulls the event_name and value parameters from the GA4 data stream by default. If you want to customize these retrieval methods, you can instead set a custom configuration as the data source.

If you comply with California Consumer Privacy Law, you can enable restricted data processing.

If you want to provide custom parameters, you can select the data source after selecting the respective check boxes. If you use the default data source for event data, all event parameters sent in the GA4 request will be added to the remarketing ping as custom parameters. Again, you can use custom configurations to configure key-value pairs as follows:

Finally,[ユーザーIDの提供]When is turned on, by default the tag will try to pull it from the user_id parameter generated from the GA4 data stream. Again, if you don’t want to use the one in user_id, you can use a custom variable to pass in the user ID.

Once you’ve set up your tags, set them to fire with the triggers you need to build your remarketing audience. This is usually an All Pages trigger, but of course you can also use conversion events such as add_to_cart and begin_checkout.

Interaction with consent mode

When working in consent mode, the process is again similar to the conversion tag process.

If ad_storage is rejected, the Remarketing tag does nothing. This is because its only function is to make doubleclick.net requests and access cookies in a third party context.

When ad_storage is updated to allow, the GA4 data stream automatically resends the page_view hit to the server container and resends other events flagged as conversions in the GA4UI.

If any of these events are configured to trigger a server-side remarketing tag, the end result is that the remarketing tag is automatically relaunched and signaled to the browser afterwards. The browser sends a request to doubleclick.net.

These are all automated. You don’t have to manually re-trigger the Google Analytics 4 tag for the remarketing tag to work after consent is obtained.

Overview

As lamented in the conversion tracking tag article, it’s a shame that these technologies that rely on third-party cookies are still in place.

However, this is remarketing. This is a technology that relies on cross-site tracking across the vast network of Google publishers and media sites that are willing to show ads. Alternatives are like browser fingerprints or email hashes, so third-party cookies are probably the best option given the amount agency users need to block them.

A round trip to the browser is also an interesting introduction to the “server-side” tagging stack, given that the process is a hybrid between the server and the client rather than the server-side. I’m still not entirely sure how I feel about this, but for example, I’ve come up with some ideas for features for client-side monitoring of server-side resources. This may be a welcome change named Transparency.

In any case, this is how Google Ads Remarketing works in a server container. If you have any questions or have additional feedback, please let us know in the comments.

