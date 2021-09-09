World Health Organization recognizes Kinnos as an innovative medical technology





NEW YORK-(BUSINESSWIRE)-The World Health Organization (WHO) is a key to 2021 Kinnos Highlight bleach. Innovative health technology for WHO’s low resource environment. Admitted as. The bottom line is to choose COVID-19 and technologies that have immediate or future impact on general health outcomes and bring global health care awareness and sourcing channels to such products. The highlights of Liquid Bleach were chosen because of their ability to help providers use disinfectants correctly. .. .. Therefore, it reduces pollution and improves safety.

It highlights the colors of liquid bleach and disinfectant wipes that hospitals around the world rely on to clean the surface, allowing users to instantly visualize the disinfection area. The colors enhance visibility, enhance training, and then fade to remind the user that the disinfectant is still working. In multiple critical health care situations, the color fades only with the use of health care intensity bleach, preventing the use of accidentally mixed or expired bleach products.

A panel of experts gathered by WHO has determined candidates for superior capabilities to existing products in solving critical health problems in resource-poor environments. In developing countries, medical-related infections (HAIs) affect 1 in 10 nosocomial infections and 1 in 3 surgery. Better disinfection is a proven method for reducing HAI pain, mortality, and financial burden. WHO said some peer-reviewed studies have demonstrated that highlights quantitatively improve disinfection techniques.

Kinnos CEO and co-inventor Jason Kang says that effective infection prevention requires not only disinfectants, but also technology on how to use them. However, at present, it is virtually impossible to guarantee complete disinfection due to the currently invisible process using clear disinfectants. You can’t see what you missed. Beyond the language barrier, we made it easy.

This perception by the World Health Organization truly respects our origins and our passion for global health, as our product was first developed to protect Ebola healthcare workers in West Africa, Mr. Kang said. Pointed out.

Kinnos Highlight products are internationally available, AMG Medical is distributed in Canada, and Armstrong Medical is distributed to all US veteran agencies. Bleach wipe highlights allow hospitals to visualize the range of ready-to-use disinfectant wipes, and innovation will be extended to other popular disinfectants next year.

About Kinnos

Kinnos is a pioneer in color technology that revolutionizes the use of disinfectants. The company’s flagship product is the patented and award-winning color additive platform that improves disinfection technology and compliance. Real-time color visualization of highlights has been reported in independent studies and white papers, consistently increasing cleaning thoroughness. Highlights are recognized by Harvard Innovation Labs, Forbes, Newsweek, USAID, USPTO Humanity Awards and others, and are used internationally by hospitals, first responders and transportation. Kinnos is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY. For more information, please visit www.kinnos.com.

