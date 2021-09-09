When and where to see





Last of Us Part 2

Naughty dog

Given that Sony seems to be celebrating its biggest showcase of the year, what’s happening to the PS5 in the coming months and years, pretending that we’re back at E3 today. I will explain in detail whether it will come.

The showcase will air late today at 1:00 pm PDT, 4:00 pm EDT, and 9:00 pm BST. It runs for about 40 minutes, and most of the past PlayStation showcases are pre-recorded as trailers, not live.

There are several options to watch. You can find YouTube for PlayStations here and Twitch here.

Here’s how Sony described the showcase:

The showcase weighs about 40 minutes and includes updates from PlayStation Studios and the industry’s most imaginative developers for games released after this holiday. Then stop after the presentation to get the latest information on the studio team featured in the showcase. One thing to keep in mind is that PlayStations’ next-generation VR will not be available this time. However, there are still many great PS5 games by big and small developers. Please join us!

Showcase

Sony

So while there is a mix of first and third parties, most people are primarily interested in Sony’s roster of in-house developers. It’s unclear how much of the 40 minutes a game already known to release this holiday will spend, and there should be a Holiday Forbidden West that was late for the holiday.

Undoubtedly, the assumption most PlayStation fans make is that God of War 2 / God of War Ragnarok is there and opens and closes the show in the actual trailer. The game was first listed as a 2021 release before being postponed until next year, and that likely Sony will shoot for a holiday window in 2022.

Beyond that, everyone guesses, fans buy Bluepoint from reasonable expectations, from Naughty Dog to Wild, which shows a remake of The Last of Us and Factions multiplayer, and a sequel to Bloodborne or Metal Gear Solid. Announced that it is being created. I won’t hold your breath for that person.

Either way, it’s going to be a pretty important show. Sony is advertising to get people’s attention, so stay tuned for some major announcements. It may not be all of everyone’s wishlist, but it should still break a lot of news as well. Stay tuned for continued coverage later today.

