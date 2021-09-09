The most useful Google search modifiers that everyone should use





Photo: Thaspol Sangsee (Shutterstock)

You may use Google multiple times a day, from searching for nearby restaurants to searching for answers to everyday questions. And usually, even if you don’t enter the correct phrase, Google is pretty good at giving you what you want. But when it comes to using Google for research purposes, especially for work, there’s probably room for improvement … and that’s where some hidden tricks can help you.

Use quotes when possible

Looking for specifics such as author names, long phrases, lyrics, idioms, etc.? Google may display results that match some words instead of the entire phrase. If you enclose a phrase in quotation marks, Google will only show results that match that phrase.

Example: iPad Air 4th generation

Use dashes to exclude misleading words

Certain words can ruin your search results. If you don’t need the result for a particular word, you can literally subtract it using a dash.

G / O media may receive fees

Example: canyon -grand

Use Google Tabs for the best search tools

It’s easy to forget that Google is more than just a text search. There are Google Image Search, Maps, and Google Books. Use the tabs at the top to switch between these modes.

Include common synonyms using tilde

Want to expand your search results? Use the tilde symbol before a word to find results related to that term.

Example: Coding ~ class (This way you can also see the results of coding for colleges, classes, courses, etc.)

Find the specific file type you are looking for

This is especially useful when searching for documents online. Enter the search phrase and add filetype: pdf at the end to search the PDF. You can also use this format to find PowerPoint presentations, Word documents, and Excel sheets.

Example: Climate change report filetype: ppt

Search for citations that link to a particular page

This is a confusing tip, but it helps you find pages that link to a particular page. For example, if you’re looking for a quote from a college essay, use the link: (insert link here) format to find the link.

Example: link: lifehacker.com

Use an asterisk for words you don’t remember

Sometimes you are looking for song lyrics and you can’t remember some words. The asterisk is used here. Google treats this as a wildcard or blank and displays search results taking into account knowledge gaps.

Example: Strawberry * Forever

Find a website related to what you are looking for

This is a search trick that everyone should know. Let’s say you find a website you like and want to find more such websites. Related: You can use the (site address) search term to ask Google for hard work.

Example: related: boardgamegeek.com

Do site-specific searches directly from Google

Website search capabilities are usually not great. However, Google indexes web content anyway, so you can use Google to reliably search your website. The next time you search for a site, use the term site: (website link).

Example: site: lifehacker.com

Find results from two specific locations

Want to find results from two terms? For example, you might be looking for a Netflix or Amazon Prime TV show. You can do this using the pipe symbol (its vertical bar), which basically tells Google to choose either this or that.

Example: Netflix | Prime

Search within number range

If you’re using Google for online research, it’s helpful to narrow your results to a specific time frame. You can use the two dots to search a range of two numbers.

Example: Academic Research 1920..1935

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://lifehacker.com/the-most-helpful-google-search-modifiers-everyone-shoul-1847641619 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos