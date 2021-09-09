Canadian Agricultural Technology Organization Signs MOU





Two Canadian agricultural innovation organizations are working together to strengthen the country’s national innovation network.

Bioenterprise, Canadas Food & Agri-Tech Engine, and Vineland Research and Innovation Center (Vineland) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to work together to provide innovation support services to entrepreneurs, start-ups, and growth-minded horticultural companies across the country. ..

Bioenterprise CEO Dave Smardon is excited that their state-of-the-art expertise and collaborative leadership will be part of Canadas Food & Agri-Tech Engine. This memorandum represents a new level of partnership between the horticultural sector and the two organizations to benefit the agricultural innovation ecosystem across the country.

The agreement expands the national footprint of both organizations and creates new opportunities to enhance Canadian horticultural-focused innovation through access to the national bio-enterprise network of professionals, mentors and funders. ..

Vineland has a strong history of cooperative partnerships, and this new deal with Bioenterprise will help strengthen national relationships while opening up an innovation network to organizations. Vineland’s President and CEO, Ian Potter, continues to tackle the major challenges facing agriculture and agriculture. It’s food and helps governments reach their state and federal growth goals.

MOUs work together to share knowledge, create funding proposals, evaluate new technologies, present webinars and educational programs, commercial services, corporate-industry partnerships, and increase access to testing and testing on farms. Enables a unique approach.

For more information:

