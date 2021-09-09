Facebook Ray-Ban Story Supports Smartglasses – TechCrunch





Facebook’s first smart glasses don’t feel like Facebook products.

They don’t have the Facebook logo engraved on them, nor do they have their name printed in small print on their serial code. It’s not a Facebook story, Ray-Ban’s Facebook story, or even a Ray-Ban story linked to Facebook. Unlike other Facebook-designed hardware such as Quest2 and Portal, Rayvan Story feels more self-aware and restrained. The company knows exactly which use cases need to be hit and has stopped trying to do more.

Made in partnership with eyeglass giant Essilor Luxottica, eyeglasses are certainly the most basic device shipped by Facebook. They do just a few things, you can take pictures and videos, you can pick up the phone, and you can listen to music. that’s it. But by incorporating audio into the mix through near-ear speakers embedded in the frame’s arms, these are far more realized devices than Snap’s Spectacles, which shipped five years ago.

Let’s dig a little deeper into the features of this device and how it feels in everyday life.

One thing to keep in mind about the $ 299 Rayvan story is that they can be worn fairly unobtrusively. People are probably more likely to notice the camera than the slightly bulging dimensions. It’s already a revolutionary breakthrough, pushing them beyond the level of “toys” where glasses didn’t really seem to be prey. Ray-Ban’s partnership was particularly familiar, given that the standard Wayfarer design frame is thicker than average.

What onlookers are likely to notice is tapping the frame of the eyeglasses to control the eyeglasses. Press the button on your right arm to shoot a 30-second video, and press and hold to take a picture. You can do the same for your photos with the voice command “Facebook, take a video”. As a record, I don’t know if this is a sentence that I would like to hear in public with a stranger nearby. say. It’s a pretty understated indicator, but it turns on a small LED light when the camera is capturing the footage.

The photo and video quality of the glasses is fairly moderate, but given the size of the device, there is plenty of forgiveness. The twin 5MP camera can take 2592 x 1944 pixel photos and 1184 x 1184 pixel square format video. The quality is similar to that of a smartphone camera about 10 years ago, and it is clear that there is still room for improvement. Post-processing on the phone while uploading enhances the photo, hides some of the pain in low light, and makes the photo saturated and a little pop.

Twin camera setups are used to add 3D effects to your photos, but at this point the filters aren’t good and, to be honest, not many. Hopefully Facebook will invest a little more in the software over time, but the quality of the photos is so poor that it’s completely unclear why to use the first two cameras.

You also need to link to a new Facebook app called View to use your glasses. It’s basically a simple media viewer app that bypasses the restrictions on how you can upload media from external devices to your phone. Here you can also quickly edit your photos and videos before dumping them to your photo roll or sharing them to Facebook or Instagram.

Audio is probably the most interesting of these glasses. Near-ear speakers will be amazed at the quality in a quiet space and will be dissatisfied in a noisy environment. Unfortunately for Facebook, most outdoor spaces are a bit noisy and sunglasses are mostly used outdoors. Audio can be pinched outdoors to listen to songs, but to be honest, I can’t see the AirPods being replaced anytime soon. Audio is much better for less faithful activities such as telephones, but it also has the problem that the three microphone arrays pick up too much background noise when walking outdoors.

The battery life is surprisingly stable, but it also has the advantage of charging the battery case. This is a great place to store your battery by chance. The case is a bit bulky, but it also includes a microfiber pouch to protect the lens. According to Facebook, 6 hours of straight audio and “all day” are available otherwise.

One of their strange habits is that they are not waterproof or drip-proof. This doesn’t seem to be a good quality sunglasses. That’s another thing that shows that while the aesthetics of the thicker frame of the sunglasses make more sense for the smart glass design, this product is actually more prosperous indoors.

This is not the first rodeo when it comes to hardware, you can see the maturity of the company.

These are not AR / VR devices, but you can see generations of Oculus products in the Rayvan Story design. On-ear audio born from Oculus Go, a touchpad interface reminiscent of Gear VR, and simple, suppressed audio control first released on Quest. The hardware is a distillation of the features and lessons learned from selling VR to people who are generally indifferent, and appears to have warmed up a bit over the years.

Meanwhile, you can see Facebook ruining its message, burning its brand name in the process, becoming a boogie man for both parties, courting its enemies in the media, and gaining tremendous distrust from the average Internet user. I can do it. That probably led to these having few Facebook brands. Ray-Ban Stories will certainly have critics, but Facebook will benefit them by making functionality conservative and choosing not to include too many passive sensors to be thrown in the future. .. The Facebook View app is a painstaking, Facebook detail that photos and videos captured using stories are not used to serve ads. That said, it’s certainly been a long way since Google Glass debuted in 2013, but the face-mounted camera still feels uncomfortable when it comes to privacy in public, and the device is wrong. Will greatly rekindle the conversation.

Baggage aside, my biggest point is that the Ray-Ban story feels like a very important product. This is a product that sells ideas for wearables that you actually wear on your face.

The glasses are smartly designed and can be worn inconspicuously. That said, it’s clear that Facebook has made many sacrifices to achieve such an aggressive form factor. To be honest, glasses don’t work particularly well. The quality of photos and videos is quite poor. In-frame speakers have poor outdoor performance and calling is not the most comfortable experience. At $ 299, that could make the first generation a difficult sale for some, but nevertheless, I think Facebook has made an almost right compromise for the products they have repeatedly shown in the future of augmented reality.

