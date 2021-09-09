Leading Industrial Technology Conglomerate Fortive Acquires TeamSense, an Hourly Worker Talent Tool





TeamSense, led by manufacturing insiders, democratizes hourly worker attendance and communication with text-based technology

SEATTLE, September 9, 2021 / PRNewswire /-After successfully launching as a COVID symptom tracker tool for hourly workers on July 1, 2020, TeamSense has a manufacturing space of July 7, 2021. It was acquired by Fortive Corporation (“Fortive”) (NYSE: FTV) on the same day. TeamSense is the first spin-out company from a co-innovation studio founded by Seattle, Washington-based Pioneer Square Labs and Washington-based Fortive Everett. TeamSense joins a portfolio of more than 20 companies, as well as similar Fortive companies such as Fluke, Textronix and Industrial Scientific.

Our mission is to better support our hourly employees with digital tools without apps.

“Our mission at TeamSense is to support, engage and enable hourly employees.”-Sheila Stafford CEO and co-founder

Kirsten Past, Vice President of Fortive Business System Office, said: .. “They were so familiar with the needs of factory workers that it was incredibly successful and evolved into a digital suite of appless tools. TeamSense is now tracking attendance, on-demand ESS portals, etc. 90% of workplace innovations serve 20% of the workforce tied to the office. TeamSense really needs it and its share is lagging. Brings technology to 80% of the companies. “

“From my days at Whirlpool and GM, I had direct knowledge of the internal workings of manufacturing operations. It was clear. For hourly employees, there was a great opportunity to innovate on their terms. Our mission at TeamSense is to invest in the next VC as we are officially part of Fortive, said Sheila Stafford, CEO and co-founder of TeamSense. Instead of securing, you can focus on the mission with the laser. “

The story continues

About TeamSense: TeamSense manages hourly workers by producing veterans that are the number one choice for multinationals from Hunter Douglas to Pera Windows because they understand what keeps their factories up and running. A major non-app text-based digital platform tool developed for. Based in Everett, Washington, TeamSense is wholly owned by Fortive, a leader in industrial technology.

About Fortive: Fortive is an integral technology provider for connected workflow solutions across a range of attractive end markets. Fortive’s strategic segments (Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions) include well-known brands that occupy a leading position in the market. The company’s business designs, develops, services, manufactures, and sells professional and designed products, software, and services based on key brand names, innovative technologies, and key market positions. I am. Headquartered in Everett, Washington, Fortive employs a team of more than 17,000 R & D, manufacturing, sales, distribution, service, and management employees in more than 50 countries around the world. At the core of our business model, which has a culture rooted in continuous improvement, is the fortive business system. For more information, please visit www.fortive.com.

Press contact:

TEAMSENSE: Alyson Dutch / Carol Levey, Brown + Dutch PR, Inc.alyson @ bdpr.com, carol @ bdpr.com 310.456.71541

Fortive: Griffin Whitney Investor Relations Fortive Corporation Vice President 425.466.5000

Source TeamSense

