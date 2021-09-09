Bethesda does not delay the expansion of Fallout 76 after a refund blunder





First, Fallout 76 Season 6 was scheduled to be released yesterday. And it wasn’t. And finally, it wasn’t before I ran into a bug when I scrambled to buy a last-minute reward, saw a plan change and tried to get a refund. It was chaotic in a way that only live service games could, and Bethesda responded in the most fallout 76 way possible by offering an olive branch in the form of a double XP.

Like many other live service games, Fallout 76 has a seasonal pass called the SCORE board, which allows players to complete in-game challenges or use cash to earn special rewards. As the seasons change, the old rewards are gone and players are encouraged to either finish crushing them or spend money on microtransactions before the next update is released. This happened when players recently learned that Season 6 will be released on September 8. This is the same day as the long-awaited Worlds extension for Fallout 76s, which adds new custom servers and base building capabilities.

However, as it is known that Fallout 76 occasionally has, there was a bug where players couldn’t get the remaining SCORE rewards they got with real money. Bethesda officially acknowledged it on September 7, and announced that Season 6 would be delayed by two weeks as a result.

We have found an issue that affects the rank up of Season 5. Players may not be able to claim rewards for ranks purchased using Atoms, the company wrote to Reddit. As a result, he was currently planning to extend Season 5 by two weeks.

In the meantime, Bethesda said it would disable microtransactional rank-ups and work to fix issues and earn players the missing rewards.

This, in turn, offended players who had already spent money to get the loot of the remaining SCORE boards. Extending Season 5 by two weeks means that you had time to grind the rest of the season rewards just by playing. In effect, they felt fooled.

The next day, a refund call exploded at Fallout 76 subreddit. Todd: All atom purchases in the last 7 days should be refunded … Full Stop, written by one player, calling Bethesda’s creative director, as Subreddit does well, their troubles Like the mysterious and omnipotent god Slash Meme that can wake you up, it disappears with the click of a button. Instead, Bethesda suddenly reversed the course and eventually decided to start Season 6 on time.

Further investigation revealed that the start of Season 6 on September 8th today can safely proceed as planned. Bethesda wrote to Subreddit within 24 hours.

The publisher continued:

Water also sincerely apologizes to everyone in the community for the potential confusion and inconvenience caused by the initial announcement when it thought it was necessary to postpone Season 6. And this weekend’s Double SCORE Daily Challenge event begins as soon as today’s patch is released and continues until 12:00 pm (UTC 16:00) on Monday, September 13.

Bethesda was the same company that first apologized for the launch of a cheap nylon bag in Fallout 76 Collectors Edition by promising a $ 5 player in Fallout 76 microtransaction dollars.

There are many complex factors in this confusion. First, the Fallout 76 season traditionally lasted 10 weeks, while Season 5 lasted only 9 weeks. There is also no in-game countdown that tells players when the current season will expire. Bethesda only confirmed the end date of Season 6 a few weeks ago. Some players have complained that the current SCORE Board rank-up bug has been known for some time. Then there’s the fact that Bethesda just announced a delay on Reddit, not in-game or on Twitter, and then suddenly and quietly overturned the decision as well. In other words, it was the perfect recipe for a frustrating but narrow problem to explode into a bigger live service blunder.

It’s also one way to mask the otherwise neat additional features added to Fallout MMOs via the Worlds update. It includes new tools to help modders and role players enjoy, role-play and shape the future of Fallout 76s. The expansion is almost free, but it causes the noise mentioned above.

