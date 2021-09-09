Fintech can redefine credit ratings to drive the growth of tech companies





Guy Kurlandski, NA Managing Partner of Liquidity Capital, is a leading provider of 24-hour growth funding for fast-growing businesses.

Getty

Will the borrowers repay their debt? This is a basic question that humans have asked themselves since early societies adopted the concept of lending. Today, the global standard, which accounts for the majority of debt in the global economy and public markets, relies on credit rating agencies. They assess a company’s ability to repay its debt and assign a risk assessment. This ultimately determines the price and terms that the company will receive from the lender.

However, this standard approach to assessing creditworthiness often does not work for private tech companies because it lacks the indicators on which this traditional method relies. This is true even if they go beyond their early start-up dates to generate revenue and enter growth stages.

Many of the best private tech companies choose to run negative cash flow, delay profitability and promote exponential growth. They often carry out key pivots of business models to find product and market fit. Compared to established businesses, they have not been stable for years and it is difficult to assess future earnings or cash balances. In addition, the main assets of the technology business are software, code, and algorithms, so-called “intangible assets,” where traditional lenders apply value as collateral compared to hard assets such as assets and inventories. I’m having a hard time. All of these factors mean that access to working capital loans from banks is difficult for these profitable tech companies.

This means that while the venture bond market is growing, it has not yet met its true potential. Transaction size still often does not correlate with the rate of growth these companies are experiencing, so inevitably this is to meet the founders’ funding requirements for growth they are driving. Pressures you to trade more stock in your business. However, the solution to this challenge should not be left to the founders of the technology. Rather, it is clear that the financial ecosystem needs to develop criteria to assess the potential defaults of fast-growing tech companies.

New kind of evaluation

If the problem is the poor financial performance of the tech company, the new criteria for assessing the creditworthiness of the tech company must be positive. It needs to be adjusted based on the company’s future growth to not only open access to undiluted pre-IPO financing, but also to mitigate lender risk. Over the last few years, we’ve been hearing about big data and its importance. Of course, this is a true statement. One of the main keys to improving credit ratings is to make sure that decisions are based on up-to-date or real-time data, not out-of-date information.

The process must start by thinking about the relationship between factors and weights in the process. Of course, every credit provider has its own niche and risk management policy. Changes only occur if you challenge these processes and actively start repeating changes to adapt to the needs and growth plans of technology companies using the set of new tools and datasets available. increase.

The future of corporate finance

Technology-driven financing for the technology business is only a relatively recent concept, but the demand and opportunities for this service are enormous. Venture capital funding broke record records earlier this year, with more than $ 288 billion invested worldwide, according to Crunchbase. This is an increase of approximately $ 110 billion compared to the first half year record set in the second half of 2020. This shows a high demand for capital, but many tech companies that have been hit by a pandemic have had to rely on VCs to provide liquidity. They needed, it would have been better offered through venture debt for many of these companies.

This early opening of financial markets is not driven by credit institutions with deeply rooted processes. The necessary financial innovation is driven by FinTech, which understands and leverages the technologies that underpin this new way of assessing risk. They can also create a whole new type of venture debt business that not only provides the technology to assess creditworthiness, but also provides the actual funding to lend to the technology business. This enhances accountability and further streamlines technology business processes that require rapid access to capital.

Over the last decade, FinTech has revolutionized almost every aspect of the financial system, from payments to investment, wealth management and banking. Until now, corporate finance has remained relatively untouched. However, the market is estimated at $ 10.5 trillion worldwide, and the opportunity for tech companies to revolutionize the way they access financing and create new criteria for assessing risk is enormous.

The Forbes Business Council is the most important growth and networking organization for business owners and leaders. Are you qualified?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbesbusinesscouncil/2021/09/09/fintechs-can-redefine-credit-ratings-to-drive-tech-companies-growth/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos