PlayStation Showcase 2021 Live Blog: All the Big News That Happened

According to the Video Game Chronicle, there is a twisted metal video game under development to match the television series reported in the work with Sony Pictures (via Variety) written by Deadpool’s author.

The news was originally announced by journalist Jeff Grubb at the Giant Bomb video show (behind the paywall). In it, Grab said, “I think Twisted Metal is working, but I think it’s early because it may be a long way off. It speaks to a bigger strategic shift from Sony. Well, that’s it. Not even a shift. It’s an “expansion” of their strategy. “

“If you are ready to view Twisted Metal [at Thursday’s Showcase], They may be. But in any case, it looks like it’s working, it looks like it’s coming, and it doesn’t seem to include David Jaffe. “

Oh yeah, maybe Sony will show off Twisted Metal. only time will tell.

@JeffGrubb reports that a new twisted metal game is under development for the next TV series. This is consistent with what I heard separately from my source. https: //t.co/hFGRts3LEY September 9, 2021

2021-09-09T16: 52: 01.330Z

When I’m browsing Twitter, I don’t often report. Some fans want to get a new Jak and Daxter game, but that’s unlikely given the declining popularity of mascot platformers.

In any case, this is an important showcase for Sony. With the Holiday Forbidden West pushed in 2022, Sony doesn’t have a major game for the holiday season. Death Stranding: Director’s Cut, an updated game from 2019, doesn’t seem to satisfy long-time PlayStation fans. Microsoft, on the other hand, has both Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite, both of which are game pass blockbusters.

2021-09-09T16: 18: 10.890Z

Samuel Prince, senior editor of first-party developer Naughty Dog, has made some fun of the developer’s involvement in the PlayStation Showcase. Will you see a new game of Naughty Dog, or the resurrection of Uncharted? Or is it a big update to The Last of Us 2?

2021-09-09T15: 27: 37.350Z

Sony’s own hype for the PlayStation Showcase doesn’t give much clues as to what to expect. But it looks cool.

Only 24 hours before the PlayStation Showcase starts.Information about viewing locations: https: //t.co/SN76KFLspGpic.twitter.com/Pbko6oiyyp September 8, 2021

2021-09-09T15: 06: 55.461Z

I’m wondering if Sony will provide the latest information on the restocking of the PS5 and how to deal with the problem of purchasing a console almost a year after its release. Unfortunately, the restocking of the PS5 is expected to be a bit tough until 2023, so I’m not sure if we can expect good news.

2021-09-09T14: 20: 42.071Z

There is a lot of excitement around the potential war god: Ragnarok reveals more than just a name. And we are here entirely for it!

When Kratos appears next Thursday, I and the boys # PlayStationShowcasepic.twitter.com / YfkGU9Igfq September 2, 2021

2021-09-09T14: 16: 26.094Z

But expect to hear updates from big and small PlayStation developers. It will be interesting to see what indie games Sony has on the PS5 roster.

2021-09-09T14: 14: 19.708Z

Similarly, don’t expect the PS5 Pro. However, the more reliable Tarekomi claims that Sony is working on an upgraded PS5 and will debut in 2023 at the earliest.

Fan-made renderings of the “PlayStation Portable” are making rounds, and those who shared them claim that Sony will announce such a device today.

However, these do not appear to be based on leaked information, not official renderings from Sony. So I don’t expect to see a successor to the PS Vita today. But the concept is cool.

(Image credit: PPS Insider) 2021-09-09T12: 34: 31.102Z

So today is a big day to show that Sony will use what it has for the PS5 this fall.

And when I look at this Twitter post, it seems that I saw Alan Wake Remastered on PS5 at a glance. It should excite all the eerie Twin Peaks style horror fans.

Alan Way Climaster | PS5 Amazon 🇬🇧> https://t.co/7GkSqkI7T7 Other #AlanWakeRemastered Screenshots #AlanWake # PS5pic.twitter.com/M44Ps82Fhq September 9, 2021

