Google says it will replenish 120 percent of the water it consumes by 2030





Google has announced a new water management goal that promises to replenish an average of 120% of the water consumed in data centers and offices by 2030. To that end, search giants say they use freshwater alternatives to cool water. Server farm. In places like Douglas County, Georgia, the company is already using recycled wastewater to keep its servers running. In the future, we will double that practice by increasing the opportunities to use wastewater and seawater.

Meanwhile, the company’s office plans to use more on-site water sources, such as collected rainwater, for landscape irrigation that does not require drinking water and for washing toilets. Google points to the Bay Area campus and landscaping projects as an example of an initiative that is already considering water use in collaboration with local ecologists.

“Our water management journey involves continually increasing water use and consumption,” Google’s Head of Sustainability Kate Brandt said in a blog post.

The company also says it will invest in community projects to address local water and watershed challenges where data centers and offices are located in an effort to replenish more water than consumed. As an example of what Google plans to do here, the company points out a partnership it has already signed with the Colorado River Indian tribe to reduce the amount of water removed from Lake Mead. The largest reservoirs in the United States face an imminent water shortage due to a combination of overuse and long-term drought.

Finally, the company will work with communities, policy makers and planners to help with the tools and technologies needed to measure and predict water availability and needs. Here, the company refers to the work done by the United Nations Environment Program to create a freshwater ecosystem explorer. This is a tool for tracking changes in national and local surface waters over time.

Today’s commitment comes after Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai has announced that it will operate all data centers and offices entirely on carbon-free energy by 2030. This can be achieved because some of Google’s facilities are remote.

