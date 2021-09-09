Drexel’s New Law and Transformation Technology Center focuses on legal issues in emerging technologies





Drexel University’s Klein Law School today announced the New Center for Law and Transformation Technology (CLTT), a group of researchers and resources focused on legal issues emerging from the technology industry.

The center brings together researchers and industry leaders with legal and technological backgrounds to develop strategies for the legal framework surrounding innovation, especially in new areas such as blockchain, AI and cryptocurrencies.

Professor Jordan Fisher will lead the center as director. She is a graduate of Klein and has been teaching at school since 2015. It also has private law practices focused on international data privacy, cybersecurity and cross-border data management with a focus on European Union data privacy regulations.

The creation of CLTT was born out of a combination of new technologies that prompted legal research and the dissemination of existing technologies in our daily lives, Fisher told Technical.ly.

“It’s a perception of the growing impact and role of technology in business and our personal lives, and it’s also a perception that law has an important role to play in that dialogue,” she said.

At the launch of the center, there are several key initiatives or key areas such as risk management and design thinking, AI ethics and legal implications, genetic data and privacy. The center hosts programming such as symposiums and roundtables and brings together technology industry experts, students and lawyers. The purpose of law school dean Daniel Filler is to “cultivate a community that positively thinks about the impact of innovative technology on the development of technology law.

New technologies have had a dramatic impact on the experience of all human beings, from the market to healthcare and the way we spend our free time, “Filler said in a statement. “The Center will bring together experts to help promote laws and regulations that protect individuals and communities while prospering these advances.”

Philadelphia said the advantage of CLTT, founded in Drexel, is that it can support the continued growth of Philadelphia to become a technology industry city. She said the center could partner with Philadelphia and later technology-oriented groups to provide resources as needed.

Eight law school faculty members will work on CLTT and host the first event, “The World of Art and the Non-Fungible Tokens That Shake the Future,” later this month.

This is a time of great evolution in privacy, data security and technology legislation, “Fisher said. “And creating a center to support thought leadership on the role of law in the future of technology is important at this point.”

