Microsoft has launched a new team and LinkedIn features are focused on hybrid work

Microsoft today announced new features for LinkedIn and Microsoft 365 designed to meet the needs of companies moving to hybrid work during a pandemic. In a statement, CEO Satya Nadella said that most of this feature will be released within a few weeks, making software and services more dynamic as the health crisis prevents planned return to the office. He said he was aiming to.

According to Nadella, employee expectations continue to change, and our new data shows that there is no one-size-fits-all approach to hybrid work. The only way organizations can overcome this complexity is to give them flexibility across their operating models, including how people work, where they live, and how they approach business processes.

Outlook, Teams, and Viva

In 2019, Microsoft launched Teams Rooms, a conference room control platform combined with a rebranded release of Skype Room Systems. After previewing a new AI-powered tool for Teams Rooms earlier this year, Microsoft today elaborated on what’s called a new category of intelligent cameras with active speaker tracking, multiple video streams, and human recognition.

With active speaker tracking, the Teams Room camera in the room can use voice, face movements, and gestures to detect who is speaking in the room and zoom in to see closer. Multiple video streams allow you to place participants in your room in your video pane. In addition, human recognition identifies the registered user’s profile name and displays it in the video pane.

According to Microsoft, all three new features will be available to OEMs such as Jabra, Poly, Neat, and Yealink within the next few months and will be rolled out as updates later next year. One of the OEMs, Logi, plans to introduce a complementary docking station with built-in speakerphone and touch controls optimized to work with the team.

Image Credit: Microsoft

Other new Teams features announced today include a dynamic view of Teams that automatically adjusts meeting elements to give attendees a better view of the room and content. Teams Mobile’s companion mode has also been updated to give meeting room participants quick access to engagement features such as chat, live reactions, whiteboards, and meetings, as well as device controls such as joining meetings, casting PowerPoint, and muting. .. Turns the room and the camera in the room on and off.

The new Teams meeting app supports real-time interaction, allowing participants to share and interact with the app’s content during the meeting. Meanwhile, new lighting compensation arriving in the coming months is designed to allow participants to attend video-on conferences in dark environments.

In PowerPoint, Microsoft has introduced a new feature called Cameo. Coming out in 2022, Cameo will integrate Teams camera feeds into presentations, allowing presenters to customize how and where they view slides. Another new AI-powered feature, Speaker Coach, will be released next year, sharing user pace guidance privately, notifying anyone if they’re interrupting, and checking in to viewers. I urge you to do it.

Hot desk and CarPlay

Another Teams feature announced this morning is hot desk support. This allows people to find and book flexible workspaces in the office. Employees can use Outlook or Teams to pre-book space and access personal Teams calendars, chats, meetings, and more. The accompanying new Outlook RSVP and working hours feature allows users to specify whether to attend directly or online and include work schedule details in their calendar.

The Teams display can be used as a stand-alone device or as a second screen with a hot desk experience. When you sign out, your personal information will be deleted from your device. According to Microsoft, Lenovo ThinkSmart View will support this feature by the end of 2021 prior to the arrival of working hours and attendance confirmation early next year.

Image Credit: Microsoft

Finally, on the team side, Microsoft is adding support for Apple CarPlay. Users can attend team meetings and make hands-free calls in cars that are supported starting this month. Siri pulls up the meeting when prompted.

LinkedIn and Viva

Microsoft also announced a public preview of the Viva Connections mobile app, which will be rolled out in September. Viva Connections are built into your team and provide news and conversation points in your personalized feed. On the dashboard, employees can find resources and workable tasks such as submitting expense reports, requesting leave, or checking vaccination status to return to the office.

On the LinkedIn side, the platform will help you deploy dedicated job search filters to more easily reveal remote, hybrid, and onsite opportunities. LinkedIn will soon provide space for corporate profiles. This space allows you to specify whether open rolls require vaccination, whether the company is returning to the office, away from home, or hybrid.

LinkedIn says its skills-building platform, LinkedIn Learning Hub, will be generally available within two weeks to facilitate skill-up and skill-up. Meanwhile, social networks have made nearly 40 LinkedIn learning courses free until November 9, 2021.

The transition to hybrid work is exciting, but it will be a challenge for all leaders and organizations. Organizations that embrace changes and incorporate flexibility into their operating models create a better, more comprehensive work environment, Microsoft Teams General Manager Nicole Herskowitz wrote in a blog post. At Microsoft, we support a hybrid work culture that guides how flexibility guides customers and employees to work anytime, anywhere and empower them to manage their personal growth and well-being.

