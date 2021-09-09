7 things you need to know about Google VPN





Google is constantly expanding its tech empire with new apps and services, but for a long time the most interesting addition is its shiny new VPN.

Signing up for the company’s 2TB or larger Google One plan not only provides cloud storage and phone backups, but also bundles Android VPN.

Sounds good, but can you really trust the VPN of a company that collects data and makes money? Does this service have the required functionality? And how does it compare to major providers? Here are the details needed to determine if this is a VPN.

1. Designed to prevent logging.

Using a VPN usually means trusting the service and keeping your browsing history private, but Google’s VPN is different. The company not only promises not to record your details, but also designs services that make it impossible.

After logging in to most VPNs, the server can process your credentials and view all the sites you visit. Creating a browsing history is relatively easy.

When you log in to Google One VPN, your company uses a technique called blind signatures to protect you. Google’s authentication system knows who you are, but doesn’t look at your traffic. And the VPN server knows which site you are visiting, but not who you are. The end result: Google can’t log your browsing history because there’s no way to link your online activity to your account.

Apple’s Private Relay also uses blind signatures, an approach not yet seen by other large VPN names, which gives Google a clear privacy advantage.

2. It is open source and audited.

Would you like to trust Google? Smart Move: You shouldn’t just say the provider in one word. As a result, Google open sourced the Google One client code and the client and other service components were independently audited by the NCC group of security consultants.

It’s nice to see a VPN exposed to this kind of scrutiny. Also, if you are a technical type, read the report yourself. It is packed with low-level details about what the auditor has checked and everything the auditor has found.

(Image credit: Google) 3. It does not allow you to change your location.

One of the common reasons to use a VPN is to change your digital location. For example, if you are in the United Kingdom, connecting to a VPN server in the United States may obtain a United States IP address and unblock local Netflix content.

Google One VPN does not support country changes. I don’t even have a location list. You only get the enable option to connect to the closest server in your current country.

In many cases, that’s all you need. For example, Google One VPN protects not only local Wi-Fi, but other users as well. But that’s not going to help you unblock websites, and Google needs to work with content providers like Netflix, so our guess is never.

4. Works only in supported countries.

Google’s strict policy on changing locations has unexpected side effects. It will only work in countries where GoogleOneVPN is supported (currently Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Spain, UK, USA). .. )

For example, when you’re in Amsterdam, you connect to most VPNs. Even if your provider does not have a server in the Netherlands, it will be routed to the nearest location in another country.

Try accessing Google One VPN when you’re in Amsterdam or elsewhere that Google doesn’t support. If you do so, you will not be able to connect to other countries. Not connected at all. This is not a VPN for Globetrotter.

(Image credit: Google) 5. It’s (almost) very easy to use.

VPN is a great addition to Google One, so it was prominently placed at the top of the One app screen.[VPNを有効にする]I wasn’t surprised to find the button.

[有効にする]If you tap and then tap the switch, it will usually connect in a few seconds. Do you need it anymore? Tap the switch again to disconnect.

I’ve noticed a small potential pitfall in VPN error handling. If you try to use it in an unsupported country, or if another VPN is connected, you will not receive an error message. It just doesn’t work. However, if you turn off other VPNs, Google One will revert to a smooth-running self.

6. More powerful than it looks.

Google One can’t compete with features like ExpressVPN. There is no option to connect automatically when accessing insecure Wi-Fi, except that there is no location list. Various protocols are not supported (you must use Google’s own custom offering). There are no DNS settings and no bonuses such as malware or phishing site blocking. And of course, it’s currently Android only.

However,[設定]Checking the page reveals a major privacy bonus with a kill switch that blocks internet access if the VPN is disconnected.

Split tunneling support is a handy addition that allows some apps to bypass the VPN and use a regular connection.

Also, if you need to turn off the VPN temporarily, you don’t need to disconnect it. The snooze feature disables the VPN for 5 minutes and then automatically turns it back on, so you can’t forget it. This is a welcome plus and not a feature found on most VPNs.

(Image credit: Google) 7. It’s a decent value and easy to try.

Google’s VPN is included in a Google One subscription of 2TB or more and starts at $ 9.99 per month.

This is especially suitable for monthly billing. Most monthly billing VPN plans cost $ 10 or more (although you can often get a big discount if you sign up longer).

Plus, of course, most regular VPN plans don’t have more than 2 TB of storage, you can share it with your family of up to five, and you’ll earn 10% store credit on your Google Store purchases.

Google’s VPN can’t, and probably never, competes with the powerful and long feature list of providers like NordVPN and Surfshark. However, it handles simple tasks very well. If you need to add a bit of Android protection (and storage space is available), it’s worth a try.

Compare all of today’s top 5 VPNs by price

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.techradar.com/vpn/7-things-you-need-to-know-about-google-vpn The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos