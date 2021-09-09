Laser-initiated fusion guides the path to safe and affordable clean energy – TechCrunch





Siegfried Glenzer Contributor

The Ernest Orlando Lawrence Award-winning Siegfried Glenzer is a professor at the Stanfords SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, head of the High Energy Density Division, and a scientific advisor to the fusion company Marvel Fusion.

The quest for fusion energy has recently made great strides. The National Ignition Facility (NIF) at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory has published results with unprecedented high fusion yields. The reaction initiated by a single laser shot causes 1.3 megajoules of fusion, showing signs of fusion propagation.

Reaching this milestone shows how close fusion is actually to achieving power generation. The latest results show the pace of rapid progress, especially as lasers are evolving at breathtaking rates.

To be sure, the laser is one of the most influential technical inventions since the end of World War II. Finding widespread use in an incredibly diverse range of applications, such as machining, precision surgery, and lasers for home appliances, is an integral part of everyday life. But few know that lasers are telling an exciting and entirely new chapter in physics. It is to enable controlled fusion with a positive energy gain.

After 60 years of innovation, Laser is now supporting an urgent process to develop clean, dense and efficient fuels, needed to solve the global energy crisis through large-scale decarbonized energy production. It has been. The peak power that can be achieved with a laser pulse is increasing 1,000 times every 10 years.

Physicists recently conducted a fusion experiment to generate 1,500 terawatts of electricity. In a short period of time, this generated four to five times as much energy as the whole world consumes at a particular moment. In other words, we are already able to generate huge amounts of electricity. Now we also need to generate a huge amount of energy to offset the energy spent driving the ignition laser.

Besides lasers, there are significant advances on the target side. Recent use of nanostructured targets allows for more efficient absorption of laser energy and fuel ignition. This has only been possible for a few years, but again, innovation is on the rise and is making great strides year after year.

In the face of such progress, you may still wonder if we are still preventing us from achieving commercial fusion.

Two important challenges remain. One is that these elements need to be put together to create an integrated process that meets all physical and technical requirements. Second, it requires sustainable levels of investment from private and public sources. Generally speaking, the area of ​​fusion is terribly underfunded. This is shocking, especially when compared to other energy technologies, given the potential for fusion.

Investment in clean energy reached more than $ 500 billion in 2020. The funds used for fusion research and development are only a small part of it. There are countless talented scientists already working in this field, and enthusiastic students want to enter this field as well. And of course, we have excellent government laboratories. In summary, researchers and students believe in the power and potential of controlled fusion. To realize this vision, we need to secure financial support for their work.

What we need now is an increase in public and private investment that justifies the immediate opportunity. Such investments may have a longer period, but their ultimate impact is not parallel. I believe the net energy increase will be within reach in the next decade. Commercialization based on early prototypes follows in a very short order.

However, such timelines are highly dependent on the availability of funds and resources. Although considerable investment has been allocated to alternative energy sources such as wind and solar, fusion needs to be positioned in the global energy equation. This is especially true when we approach a critical breakthrough.

Once laser-driven fusion is complete and commercialized, it could be the energy source of choice, replacing many existing, less ideal sources of energy. This is to provide clean, safe and affordable energy in the same area if fusion is done correctly. I am convinced that fusion power plants will eventually replace most traditional power plants and associated large-scale energy infrastructures that are still very dominant today. No coal or gas is needed.

Continuous optimization of the fusion process results in higher yields and lower costs, ensuring much lower energy production than current prices. At the limit, this corresponds to an unlimited source of energy. If you have unlimited energy, you also have unlimited potential. What can you do with it? We predict that climate change will be reversed by removing carbon dioxide released into the atmosphere over the last 150 years.

In the future, reinforced by fusion technology, energy can also be used to desalinate water, creating unlimited water resources that have a significant impact on arid and desert areas. Overall, fusion enables a better society and maintains a sustainable and clean society rather than relying on destructive and dirty energy sources and associated infrastructure.

Through years of dedicated research at the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, and National Ignition Facility, I was able to witness and lead the first inertial confinement fusion experiment. I saw some notable seeds planted and rooted. It’s never been more exciting to see the fruits of laser technology harvested for human empowerment and progress.

My fellow scientists and students are working to move fusion from the concrete realm to the real realm, which requires some trust and help. Today’s small investments have a significant impact on providing highly needed and more welcome alternative energy in the global arena.

I’m betting on the side of optimism and science, and I hope others have the courage to do so.

