Amazon Luna has expanded to Fire tablets and Chromebooks, and retro games are underway





The Amazons Luna cloud gaming service didn’t impress us at all when it debuted in Early Access last October, but the company is still expanding its testing. On Thursday, we’ll bring a limited game catalog to Chromebooks and Amazon Fire tablets, opening up some new ways to try out the service without paying $ 6 or $ 15 a month.

Technically, the service is still in Early Access and most people need to request access to play it, only in the continental United States. However, Amazon has extended instant approval sign-up to its own Fire tablet in the same way it extended to Fire TV devices. By the way, there is something new today. Amazon also announced the new Fire TV Stick 4K Max, which comes with a special automatic low-latency mode for Amazon Luna that may help with performance. You can buy the one bundled with LunaController for $ 99.

However, there are companies that can easily try Luna even if you don’t have an Amazon device. There is a new Luna Couch mode that allows you to accept invitation codes from your friends and play local multiplayer games such as Team Sonic Racing and Overcooked 2 without having to rent a subscriber. And until September 15, Amazon will be free to play Resident Evil 7, Metro Exodus, Katamari Reroll, Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom, anyone with a Prime account in the mainland US. You don’t need a Luna account at all. According to the company, promotions should be available here.

With Luna Couch, you can share your sofa code and quickly invite someone else to the game. Image: Amazon

Also, if you have too much $ 6 per month for Amazon’s standard Luna + game collection to ask questions, you can subscribe to a new family channel for $ 2.99 per month instead. Amazon is suitable for gamers of all ages in 35 games, including Sponge Bob Square Pants: Bikini Bottom Rehydrate Fight, Garfield Kart Rage Racing, Space Otter Charlie, DreamWorks Dragons: New Rider’s Dawn, Transformers Describe it as a carefully selected collection of familiar games: the battlefield, and a title called Skatebird that will appear later this month.

However, you should also be aware that the price of the Amazon Lunas Ubisoft channel has risen to $ 17.99 per month on September 30th. In the unlikely event that a subscriber expires, the current monthly price of $ 14.99 must be fixed in time for the October Far Cry 6 and Riders Republic launch dates and dates by the 29th.

According to Amazon, new retrogame channels will soon be available, including other channels from publishers such as Atari and SNK, such as Another World, Dragons Lair, and The King of Fighters. The price is undecided.

