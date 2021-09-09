Efforts for water management





Growing up in Muir Beach, California, I was fortunate enough to spend my childhood exploring its beautiful forests and streams. Today, these delicate ecosystems are threatened because the entire west coast of the United States is experiencing one of the worst droughts in recorded history. Unfortunately, this problem extends beyond what I call my hometown. As a place suffering from reduced rainfall from Brazil’s semi-arid regions to sub-Saharan Africa, climate change exacerbates water scarcity challenges around the world. At the same time, we have seen strong storms bring catastrophic floods to places such as the eastern United States, central China, and western Germany.

Last September, we announced the third and most ambitious decade of climate change and set out a plan for a carbon-free future. Based on this commitment, we are committed to a water management goal of replenishing more water than we consume by 2030 and supporting the water safety of the communities in which we operate. .. This means that Google replenishes 120% of the water it consumes on average across offices and data centers. It focused on three areas: strengthening water resource management across Google’s office campuses and data centers, replenishing water usage, and improving the health and ecosystems of water-stressed community basins. Everyone shares technologies and tools that help predict, prevent, and recover from water stress.

Manage the water we use responsibly

We use water to cool our data centers, which enables products such as Gmail, YouTube, Google Maps, and Search. Over the years, we have taken steps to address and improve operational water sustainability. For example, we introduced technology that uses recycled wastewater to cool a data center in Douglas County, Georgia. The San Francisco Bay Area office campus has worked with ecologists and landscape architects to develop ecological design strategies and habitat guidelines to improve landscape resilience and the health of nearby watersheds. This included the implementation of drip irrigation, the use of water supply systems adapted to local weather conditions, and the development of diverse campus landscapes that could withstand the stress of climate change.

Our water management journey involves continually enhancing our water use and consumption. Our data centers fully identify opportunities to use freshwater alternatives where possible, whether freshwater is seawater or recycled wastewater. For our office campus, consider using more on-site water sources, such as collected rainwater and treated wastewater, to meet the needs of non-drinking water such as landscape irrigation, cooling and toilet flushing. was doing.

Investing in community water safety and healthy ecosystems

Water security is a problem that goes beyond our business and cannot be solved by us alone. A community that works with others to replenish 120% of the water consumed on average in all Google offices and data centers and improve the health of the basins in the areas where office campuses and data centers are located. Invest well in your project.

Normally, the water we all use every day comes from the basins of the area where the rainfall in the area collects and drains into common drains such as rivers, bays and other bodies of water. There are several ways to determine if a basin is sustainable, such as measuring water quality and availability, and community access to water.

Focus on solutions that address local water and watershed challenges. For example, we worked with the Colorado River Indian Tribe Project to reduce the amount of water drawn from the Lake Mead Reservoir on the Colorado River in Nevada and Arizona. In Dublin, Ireland, a rainwater harvesting system was installed to reduce stormwater flow and improve water quality in the River Liffey and Dublin Bay. And in Los Angeles, they invested in efforts to eliminate water-hungry invasive species to help ecosystems near the San Gabriel Mountains.

Predict and prevent water stress using data tools

Communities, policy makers, and planners all need tools to measure and predict water availability and water needs. We are dedicated to working with our partners to make these tools and technologies accessible from around the world. To that end, we recently collaborated with others on these water management efforts.

Created a freshwater ecosystem explorer in partnership with the United Nations Environment Program and the Joint Research Center (JRC) of the European Commission. This tool tracks changes in surface water over time on a national and local scale.

Web applications with academic and government researchers to create satellite-based data showing how and where water moves when it evaporates, for use by farmers, landlords, and water managers. Co-developed OpenET.

Funded Google.org for Global WaterWatch and Windward Funds BlueConduit. Global Water Watch provides real-time indicators of current and future water management needs and was built in partnership with Google.org, WRI, WWF and Deltares. BlueConduit quantifies and maps dangerous lead service lines, facilitating the replacement of water infrastructure in vulnerable communities.

When it comes to protecting the future of our planet and the resources we depend on, we have a lot to do. Use our products and expertise to become a good water manager and continue to work with others to find ways to address these important and shared water challenges.

