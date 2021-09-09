VAB Creates New Media Measurement Innovation Task Force





In response to the industry’s widespread demand for improved measurement problems and cross-platform measurements in New York Nielsen, VAB today announced a new Measurement Innovation Task Force working to accelerate the pace of media measurement and currency innovation.

As part of this collaboration between VAB member companies, VAB will work to create unified best practices and standards for the national television advertising industry. VAB is also working to partner with marketers on media measurement solutions for a complete marketing ecosystem, the group said.

VAB represents leading programmers and distributors such as Disney, Discovery, NBCUniversal, A + E, ESPN and ViacomCBS. In recent months, there has been increasing criticism of the Nielsen measurement system problem, which has caused Nielsen to lose its MRC certification.

“It’s time for measurement action and innovation. That’s why Im is excited to announce VAB’s new Measurement Innovation Task Force. Our role is ANA’s Cross-Media Measurement Initiative, OpenAPs Open ID, “Immediately plug into various cross-industry initiatives, such as NBCUniversal’s new Cross-Industry Measurement Innovation Forum,” said Sean Cunningham, President and CEO. VAB.

“As each of these complementary initiatives explores, evaluates, and extends new metrics, the new task force will provide regular feedback, questions, and perspectives on behalf of all VAB member companies.” Cunningham continued. “By combining the insights of existing initiatives with the involvement of task forces, we can ultimately build a future that works across the industry. VAB is certainly a natural bridge between all these important initiatives. ”

In a blog post, Kelly Abcarian, Executive Vice President of Measurement and Impact, Advertising and Partnerships at NBCUniversal, said he would participate in this effort as part of an effort to develop a new measurement system.

“We have long advocated a more open and accountable market built on trust, transparency and shared values,” she said. “These efforts include a recent call to move to indicators that tell a complete story. And we’re not alone. Others who believe this is the way forward. There are many people. ANA, OpenAP and VAB have led this important work. In summary, OpenAP and VAB continue to focus on promoting interoperability across TV premium video suppliers, ANA. Agreed to work with the Cross Media Measurement Initiative. ”

Last month, NBCU established the Measurement Innovation Forum, and at next week’s ARF conference, NBCU will announce all companies participating in the NBCU Measurement Innovation Forum. This includes media holding companies, brands and other trade associations.

VAB also states that it will join to represent all media companies through a new task force.

Recently, NBCU has also set up a certified measurement program. We have requested RFPs for measurements and are currently reviewing over 80 RFPs. NBCU announced in late September or early October that it will announce a measurement group that will be part of its certified measurement program.

“This effort [by the VAB] It also plugs into the newly created Measurement Innovation Forum. This allows industry-wide experts and leaders, including major brands, holding companies and additional trading institutions, to review the process and move forward towards new measurement solutions, “said Abcarian. “Both of these initiatives have already gained widespread industry support and have the momentum needed to drive meaningful action.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tvtechnology.com/news/vab-creates-new-media-measurement-innovation-taskforce The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos