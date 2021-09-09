Shutdown Houseparty in October, including Video Chat’s “Fortnite Mode” feature Epic Games – TechCrunch





Houseparty, a social video chat app acquired by Fortnite maker Epic Games for $ 35 million in 2019, will be shut down. According to the company, Houseparty will be discontinued in October when the app stops working for existing users. However, it will be removed from the app store today. In connection with this move, Epic Games’ Fortnite Mode feature, which leverages Houseparty to provide video chat to Fortnite gamers, will also be discontinued.

Founded in 2015, Houseparty provided a way for users to participate in group video chats with friends and play games such as Uno, trivia quizzes and heads-ups. Last year, Epic Games integrated Houseparty with Fortnite. This allowed gamers to see live feeds from friends during the game and then add livestream gameplay support directly to the Houseparty. At the time, these integrations seemed to be the ultimate goal of explaining why Epic Games first acquired a social startup.

Today, Houseparty will be shut down just over two years after the acquisition was announced and less than half a year after livestreaming support was added to the app.

The company didn’t provide solid insight into what seemingly admitted that the acquisition wasn’t available. But in reality, Epic Games may have more than just video chat. That said, Epic Games just says today that the Houseparty team is no longer able to draw the necessary attention to the app. This is a statement that represents management’s decision to shift the focus of the team to other issues.

As a result of this move, no member of the Houseparty team will be parted, but it is said that they will join other teams to work on new ways to enable “social interaction” across the Epic Games family’s products. .. The company’s announcement suggested that these social features would be designed and built on a “metaverse scale.”

“Metaverse” is an increasingly used buzzword that refers to shared virtual environments, such as those provided by large online gaming platforms such as Fortnite and Roblox. Facebook also claims that the Metaverse is the next big gambit in social networking, and CEO Mark Zuckerberg describes the Metaverse as “not just looking, but the embodied Internet inside.” doing.

Fortnite has begun to embrace the Metaverse to some extent by offering non-gaming experiences such as online concerts and other live events that participate as avatars. Houseparty also enjoyed live events where users could watch and attend with friends prior to the shutdown.

The Metaverse vision and products we worked on at 3/6 @EpicGames are also about shared experiences, but in a richer format than 2D video and well-positioned to shape the next generation of the Internet.

— Sima sistani (@SimaSistani) September 9, 2021

A spokesperson for Epic Games told TechCrunch that the Houseparty team has (and continues to work on) many other social-focused projects. However, some of Epic Games’ ongoing “larger projects” are said to remain unpublished.

When it comes to social products, Houseparty technology underpins all of Fortnite voice chat, and the features built by Houseparty are widely available to developers for free through Epic Games Services. They also have new social events, from the social RSVP features of Fortnite’s global events like the recent Ariana Grande concert to upcoming “Operations: Skyfire” events to collaborate on quests and other gaming mechanics. Worked on building the experience. More social features and new experiences are also built into Fortnite’s user-generated content platform, Create Mode.

It may seem strange to close an app that has only increased usage last year due to a pandemic, but the COVID bump seems to have been unsustainable.

In the midst of the blockade, Houseparty reported that it gained 50 million new registrations in a month as users sought a video app to connect with family and friends while the world was closed. However, as the pandemic progressed, other video chat experiences became even more widespread. Having established itself as an indispensable tool for working from home, Zoom has become a tool for socializing with friends even after hours. Facebook also started eating Houseparty lunch last year with the debut of the drop-in video chat “Rooms,” which offers a similar group video experience. And boring users have moved to audio-based social networking with apps like Clubhouse and Twitter Spaces.

According to Apptopia data, Houseparty has been declining continuously since the outbreak of the pandemic. To date, the app has had a total of 111 million downloads on iOS and Android, most of which (63 million) have been downloaded on iOS. The United States is Houseparty’s largest market, accounting for 43.4% of downloads, followed by the United Kingdom (9.8%) and Germany (5.6%).

Meanwhile, according to Epic Games, the app serves “tens of millions” of users around the world. It claims that the closure has not been lightly decided, nor has it been decided to close “Fortnite Mode” because it has not been adopted.

Houseparty will alert users to shutdown via in-app notifications prior to its final closure in October. At that point, Fortnite mode will also be unavailable.

