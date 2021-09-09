Fishing is everything for the next event of Genshin Impact





The Genshin Impact event has been a bit of a fight lately, but that’s okay as the next event is kickback and fishing. The Lunar Realm event starts tomorrow. That’s why developer Mihoyo laid out everything in front of you.

The Moon Kingdom leaves you to help Inazuman-yes, that’s the word-a woman catches a legendary fish called the Moon’s Leviathan. To help Kujireai Momiji get a kipper, you need to undergo “special fishing training” that involves achieving your goals in a specific time frame. It all unfolds in the first 7 days of the event. There, you will be taken to a specific location on the map for training. Depending on your site, you will need to choose the right bait and rod, so pay attention to the young fishermen around you. As you hone your rod skills, you’re ready to solve the mystery behind the Moon’s Leviathan.

Once that’s all done, you can head to a specific spot in the water to catch the aquarium fish using what’s called a glow grass bait. If you run out, please go back to the maple.

In the lunar territory, there are plenty of rewards available, such as event-specific fishing rods and home “fish furnishings”. It is also the mainstay of regular events such as Primogem, Hero Wit, and Mora.

If you want to participate in this, you have an adventure rank of 30 or higher, have completed the Alcon Quest Lito Escape Plan, unlocked the Serenitea Pot System, and completed the Explosive Population Quest given by Mondostadt’s Nantuck. is needed.

If you want to read about Genshin Impact Fishing before the event, just follow the link and you’ll have all the information you need.

