Turkish Twitter users can now respond to tweets with emoji – TechCrunch





Starting today, Twitter is testing Tweet Reactions in Turkey for a limited time. Users in this region will be able to respond to tweets using, in addition to. But if you can’t remember the turmoil that followed when the heart reaction replaced your favorite star in 2015 … support yourself.

Last year, Twitter added an emoji reaction to DM, but this is not the same set of emoji. This announcement is a survey of users’ reactions (ha) when the platform engages in tweets in a Facebook-like way, after Twitter surveyed users in March, and the emojis they want to communicate with. In the survey, some of the proposed emoji sets included “agree” or “disagree” buttons, dislike buttons, or positive and negative votes like Reddit. However, Twitter found from its research that it was concerned that users would receive negative feedback on emoji.

“Frustration and anger are also common emotions we feel when reading tweets, and some people want to disagree with them, but at this point we haven’t incorporated them as emoji reactions,” the Twitter press said. Described in the release. “Our goal is always to support healthy public conversations and we want to see how the current emoji set affects conversations.”

Unlike Facebook, which added a response in 2015, Twitter has not tested the “anger” response suggested in the survey. This may be due to the user’s hesitation in response to a negative response, but if you’ve never been to the recipient of an unintended “haha” response … it’s good for you. And that doesn’t mean that discussions won’t happen on Twitter without the emoji’s reaction.

Twitter says it wants to be able to easily show how people are feeling through the reaction of emoji. This leads to better expression and participation in open conversations in the perfect world.

This test is just the latest feature Twitter tinkered with last week. You may also find that your feed shows an interest-based community, full-width photos and videos, and new safety features. In this particular experiment, Twitter said it would continue to consider community feedback when testing additional emoji reactions. Based on user response, test availability may be extended to other regions.

Turkish users can try this feature on iOS, Android, and the web. These features will be rolled out nationwide in the next few days.

