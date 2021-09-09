Google and Jio postpone Indian smartphone launch – TechCrunch





The long-awaited smartphone JioPhoneNext, designed by Google and India’s Jio Platforms to serve hundreds of millions of users in the world’s second-largest Internet market, will not be available on Friday, Indian tech giant said Thursday midnight. Told.

In a statement just released, Jio Platforms is testing smartphones with “a limited number of users to further improve” and “proactively make it more widely available” during the upcoming Diwali festival. We are working on it. ” Early November.

The Indian company, which operates the largest telecommunications network with more than 400 million subscribers, blames the global semiconductor shortage on launch delays and expects it to be mitigated in another two months. He said he was.

The JioPhone Next smartphone, announced in June this year, was scheduled to go on sale on Friday. Neither company has recently suggested that the launch may have to be postponed. “The two companies continue to work on their vision of opening up new possibilities for millions of Indians, especially those who are new to the Internet,” the Indian company said at a news conference.

“The JioPhone Next phone with a highly optimized Android mobile operating system is marketed as a” super-affordable 4G smartphone “for use of about 300 million Indian users using low-speed networks. .. The two companies say they plan to eventually launch smartphones in other markets as well.

At the June event, the two companies announced that JioPhone Next will support HDR and will feature a fast, high-quality camera protected by the latest Android releases and security updates. The two companies also say they will have a variety of features, such as “read aloud” and “translate now” that work with any text on the phone screen, such as web pages, apps, messages, and even photos.

Analysts say JioPhone Next, whose price and technical specifications have not yet been revealed, could help disrupt the world’s second-largest Indian smartphone market and help telecommunications networks further strengthen their domestic advantage. It states that it has sex.

“Currently, there are 430 million smartphone users and 115 million JioPhone users. [Jio’s “smart” featurephone] There are 320 million feature phone (2G) users in India. Smartphone users using devices that cost more than $ 100 are unlikely to choose a device that costs less than $ 100, “Jeffreys analysts reported to clients this week. “This will make 25% of smartphone users, or 105 million smartphones, 115 million JioPhone users, and 320 million feature phone users the addressable market for JioPhone Next. With a two-year replacement cycle and a three-year replacement cycle for JioPhone / feature phones, JioPhoneNext’s total addressable market could be 200 million devices per year. “

Smartphones are the latest collaboration between the two companies. Last year, Google invested $ 4.5 billion in the Jio Platform, where it first announced plans to develop cheap smartphones with Indian carriers. Facebook and many other companies are also buying shares in Indian companies. Jio Platforms operates a number of businesses, including telecommunications giant Jio Infocomm, which competes with Airtel and Vodafone Idea. E-commerce company Jio Mart competes with Tata-owned Big Basket, SoftBank-backed Grofers, Amazon and Walmart’s Flipkart.

