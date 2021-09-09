GigaMonster Networks Launches Advanced Universal Access Network at Water Street Tampa | Work





GigaMonsterNetworks (GigaMonster), one of the countries leading fiber-based network providers to multi-tenant properties and multi-purpose communities, announced that it has launched the country’s most advanced wired and wireless networks at 9 million square feet of water street tamper. .. Multipurpose community development in Tampa, Florida. Designed on the principles of walkability, sustainability, connectivity, design quality and wellness, Water Street Tampa is an innovative collaboration between Cascade Investment and Jeff Vinyl through developers Strategic Property Partners, LLC (SPP). is.

GigaMonster manages the Water Street Tampa Communication Corridor and District Fiber Network. They act as the central nervous system that connects the technologies that power the district. In addition, GigaMonster has launched the industry-leading Universal Access Network (UAN) across Water Street Tampa. Lee Schaffler, SPP’s Chief Portfolio Officer, uses GigaMonsters UAN to connect people living, working, studying and visiting daily in Water Street Tampa with their own private network, seamlessly moving across Water Street Tampa. You will be able to maintain it. The most innovative and connected community development in the world.

The GigaMonsters UAN platform includes Google’s Orion Wifi wireless carrier roaming platform, both residential and commercial DIRECTV award-winning TV entertainment packages, and CommScopes’ award-winning wireless, wired, and IoT product suites. Incorporates class partners. A few. Raj Gajwani, director of Google’s Orion Wifi @ Area120, said: We are excited to be incorporated into Water Street Tampa’s Giga Monsters robust UAN platform. As the first beta partners of Orion Wifis, Giga Monster and Water Street Tampa paved the way for defining what connections look like across a community of multiple building types.

Creating a connected community

The GigaMonsters UAN platform takes connectivity to new heights, enabling an innovative high-tech community with ever-increasing bandwidth and the ability to handle IP-based applications such as smart home technologies and emergency management systems. To. GigaMonsters UAN promotes a modern and vibrant culture that brings unprecedented internet connectivity to all tenants and enriches the urban neighborhood experience at Water Street Tampa. GigaMonsters’ state-of-the-art seamless 5G Wi-Fi infrastructure helps maintain connectivity throughout the neighborhood while reaching all facilities and activities.

GigaMonster has collaborated with SPP and Water Street Tampas innovation partner WhiteSpace to create this standard configuration network platform. GigaMonster not only provided Water Street Tampa with one of the world’s most innovative community network platforms, but also invested heavily in the SPP needed to maintain and upgrade the technology infrastructure needed to maintain Water Street Tampa. We have developed a business model to create. Mike Smith, founder and CEO of WhiteSpace Building Technology Advisors, says he will be a leader in innovation over the next few decades.

Bill Dodd, co-founder and CEO of GigaMonster, was thrilled to bring GigaMonsters great connectivity and unprecedented network design to Water Street Tampa. Our UAN platform brings users the next level of experience, including enhanced bandwidth capacity, extensive wireless and wired connectivity, private LTE, multi-carrier 5G connectivity, and a great customer experience on onboarding devices.

About GigaMonster Network

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, GigaMonsterNetworks, LLC (GigaMonster) provides industry-leading universal access networks for more than 50 major U.S. market housing communities, commercial buildings, and multipurpose development at speeds up to 10 Gbps. I am. The GigaMonsters Universal Access Network is the first of its kind, providing building partners with a robust enterprise-grade network that meets all IP connectivity needs across buildings and outdoor spaces. As one of the fastest growing Gigabit multi-tenant network providers in the country, GigaMonster offers the best customer experience available, with higher occupancy, longer retention and increased asset value. increase. GigaMonster is a portfolio of both bearings and blackstones. For more information, please visit www.gigamonster.net.

About Strategic Real Estate Partners

Strategic Property Partners, LLC (SPP) is a full-service real estate developer, owner and operator with a focus on world-class execution, innovation and the creation of high quality experience locations. SPP’s first project, Water Street Tampa, is being developed on more than 50 acres of adjacent land owned by the company in downtown Tampa along the waterfront. The Phased Water Street Tampa Development Project began vertical construction in 2018, with approximately 9 million square feet of new commercial, residential, hospitality, culture, entertainment, education and private investment from SPP in the heart of downtown Tampa. Totals over $ 3.5 billion. The company is owned and capitalized through a partnership between Cascade Investment LLC and Jeff Vinik. For more information on Waterstreet Tampa, please visit www.waterstreettampa.com.

About Whitespace Building Technology Advisors

As a single-source advisor, WhiteSpace works with innovative owners, developers and architects to think differently about building technology. WhiteSpace offers technology solutions that deliver cost-effective and operational-efficient results. WhiteSpaces products have a strong personality and a solid foundation in stronger relationships, our services and expertise. For more information on WhiteSpace Building Technology Advisors, please visit https://www.whitespacebt.com/.

