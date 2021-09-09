According to city councilors, the city needs to require vaccination certification from patrons in restaurants, bars, theaters, gyms and music venues.





According to a group of city council members, Chicago citizens need to prove that they have been vaccinated against the coronavirus before entering public indoor environments such as restaurants, bars, cinemas, concert halls and gyms.

A surprising safety recommendation was made by eight members of the City Council on Health and Relationships in a letter to Dr. Alison Arwadi, Health Commissioner of Chicago.

The letter includes two of Mayor Lori Wrightfoot’s most solid and strong supporters of the city council, Scott Wagspack (32nd) on the Finance Committee and Michel Smith (43rd) on the Institutional Review Board. ) Signed.

Joining them were city councilors: Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th); Rossana Rodriguez-Sanchez (33rd); Carlos Ramirez Rosa (35th); Andre Vasquez (40th); Matt Martin (47th) Rank) and Maria Hadden (49th).

Lollapalooza participants in Grant Park had to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test before attending the music festival.Ashley Resin / Sun Times

Lightfoot and Arwady encourage businesses, restaurants, entertainment venues and stadiums to require vaccination certification.

The Bulls and Blackhawks responded to the call by announcing that fans would need to show proof of the vaccine before they could play in the match at the United Center, which is co-owned by the two teams.

But so far, the mayor has closed the indoor dining room twice, especially during a pandemic, by imposing city-wide requirements on restaurants that have been forced to withstand capacity limits during that time. I didn’t want to follow the city’s initiative.

In a letter to Arwady on Thursday, city councilors cited four factors in requesting a delegation of vaccines. A new variant of the threat; autumn and winter weather that drives Chicago citizens indoors, and a free, readily available vaccine that is now fully approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

The hotel continues as a sanctuary for infected people and takes first responder rest

Also on Thursday, the Budget and Government Administration Council agreed to extend the alternative housing contract with Hotel Julian for up to three months.

In March 2020, Julian was one of four Chicago hotels owned by Oxford Capital Group LLC, a patient who tested positive for coronavirus or was exposed to someone who provided a sanctuary for first responders. Agreed to rent a room to isolate the virus.

The four hotels have joined a network of hotel rooms aimed at reducing the burden on overloaded hospitals.

The new contract requires renting 175 rooms at Hotel Julian for one month, which can be extended for 30 days. According to city councilors, a $ 540,000 monthly transaction that includes three meals a day and support services will be funded by FEMA.

Maura McCorley, Deputy Commissioner for Homeless Services in the City’s Family Support Services Department, said Julian will continue to function as a decompression shelter for single men experiencing high-risk homelessness due to their age and poor health. Stated.

We worked during the summer to help the shelter system return to normal and safely return the beds to the system when the city reopens. However, some of our large collective shelters have not been able to return all beds to their pre-COVID capacity, yet have been unable to implement public health guidance and have left the shelter system. I have. [short] McCawley told the city council.

Julian still has 29 men staying, and due to the delta variant and the latest positive rate, the alternative shelter version needs to continue to operate. As the deal ends in November, DFSS will continue to work on the next phase of alternative shelter options, supporting temporary beds during the winter. … also working to connect hotel residents with permanent housing options.

Aldo was charged. Patrick Daley Thompson (11th) asked if the city considered buying Julian instead. Oxford Capital was said not considering selling the hotel, but the city was considering elsewhere.

Mistakes about what’s happening nationwide as the community buys hotels and motels, uses them for temporary purposes during pandemics, and eventually develops them into permanent homes in the future. McCawley said he wasn’t interested.

It was working in collaboration with the Housing Department in terms of conceptualizing and moving it.

