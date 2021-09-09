GM debuts off-road Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 as a flagship truck ahead of EV pickups





2022 Chevrolet Silverado ZR2

Detroit General Motors will add a new off-road version of the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 to its profitable truck lineup next year, ahead of the push to the brand’s electric pickups.

The automaker has announced the 2022 Silverado ZR2 online as part of its latest lineup of Silverados, due out next spring.

The change to pickups is ahead of GM, which will offer at least three electric pickups, including the Silverado, in the coming years. Chevrolet officials refused to discuss the electric version of the pickup. The brand has confirmed this, but has given little detail.

2022 Chevrolet Silverado ZR2

“It’s ready and coming soon. It’s a great product and I can’t wait to share it soon,” Chevrolet’s director of truck marketing, Kelly Macdonald, said in a media briefing. Told.

Industry analysts expect sibling electric pickups from the Silverado EV and GMC by 2023, following the arrival of the GMC Hummer EV pickups, which will be released later this year.

Chevrolet executives told reporters that they did not expect the ongoing shortage of semiconductor chips to affect the launch of the 2022 Silverado. Due to a shortage of parts, automakers around the world have sporadically closed their factories this year.

2022 update

Updates to the 2022 Silverado truck, including the ZR2, range from redesigned features to new safety and convenience technologies, including the addition of GM’s Supercruise hands-free highway driving system.

Supercruise will be offered on the 2022 Silverado’s top-end high-country model, officials said. The system uses a number of sensors, radar and cameras to automatically steer, accelerate and brake in the vehicle’s lane. GM is in the process of expanding the system to 22 units by 2023.

2022 Chevrolet Silverado High Country offers GM’s Supercruise Hands-Free Highway Driving System.

The exterior design of the 2022 pickup evolves the look of today’s Silverado models. Featuring slim headlights and a heavily refreshed grille, the brand’s bowtie logo is more prominent. The design is similar to GM’s full-size Chevrolet Tahoe and suburban SUV, which share the same platform as Silverado.

Internally, GM has redesigned the consumer-focused Silverados to replace traditional column shifters with technologies such as large screens and optional e-shifters. This update addresses some of the criticisms of industry insiders when the truck was last completely redesigned in 2018.

GM has also added standard safety features to the 2022 Silverado, including forward collision warnings, lane departure warnings to help maintain lanes, and automatic emergency braking.

ZR2

The Silverado ZR2 will be Chevrolet’s second ZR2 model. Trims were first introduced in 2017 for medium-sized Colorado pickups.

2022 Chevrolet Silverado High Country, ZR2 and LT models (from left to right).

According to McDonald’s, about 60% of Silverado’s current sales are off-road-focused pickups.She said it included an even split between that “trail boss” model and the less capable Z71 trim package.

The look and functionality of off-road vehicles has become increasingly popular with mainstream consumers in recent years. Such models usually boost profits.

The ZR2 has been added to the other eight Silverado models, ranging from three-work-focused pickups to top-end high-country, which can cost over $ 70,000.

GM said the price of the 2022 model will be announced as it approaches the time the vehicle arrives at the dealer’s showroom. Silverado’s current starting price ranges from approximately $ 31,000 to $ 62,000.

GM announced the 2022 Silverado ZR2 online Thursday, before Pickup made its national television debut, during the NFL’s first game of the season between the Dallas Cowboys and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

General Motors plans to produce all-electric Chevrolet Silverado pickups at its new flagship assembly plant for EVs under construction in Detroit. The automaker has released this teaser image of the vehicle name with an “E” highlighted in blue.

