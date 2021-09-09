NSFI-Corps Short Course to provide entrepreneurship training to researchers





University Park, Pennsylvania. Academic researchers interested in exploring the commercial potential of innovation will take the free National Science Foundation Innovation Corps (NSF I-Corps) Virtual Short Course from October 8th to November 6th. You can apply. The course deadline is 5 pm on Friday, September. 24. Up to five selected participants receive entrepreneurial training and mentorship in effectively leaving the lab to discuss with customers and identify the best product market for their research.

Teams enrolled in the 4-week I-Corps Virtual Short Course will receive a $ 3,000 Travel / Customer Discovery Grant from the Invent Penn State NSFI-Corps site to continue customer discovery. You are also eligible to sign up for the National Science Foundations I-Corps National Teams Program, which includes a $ 50,000 grant.

Fall2021 Virtual Short Course Schedule Session 1 Workshop: October 8th, 47:30 pm Session 2 Workshop: October 9th, 9am Session 3 Customer Discovery Check-in: October 14th, 1-hour Session 4 Customer Discovery Check-in :October. 21, 1 Hour Session 5 Customer Discovery Check-in: October 28, 1 Hour Session 6 Penn State University Entrepreneurship System: 5 November 47:00 Session 7 Team Showcase: 6 November 9 AM

The course begins with two workshops, Friday, October 8th and Saturday, October 9th. The team will learn how to test and develop a business model using the Lean LaunchPad methodology, and conduct effective customer discovery interviews to see if it fits the market. For their ideas. Over the next three weeks, the team will use resources such as LinkedIn Premium (the cost covered by the NSF I-Corps grant) to discuss their needs with potential customers and complete 30 customer discovery interviews. I have a goal.

Sessions 3, 4, and 5 will be arranged during Customer Discovery Week, where the team will participate in a one-hour video check-in, share progress updates, and be coached by a course instructor. The short course ends in sessions 6 and 7, where the team presents the findings, receives additional coaching, and learns. About the next steps in the NSFI-Corps and Penn Stateentrepreneurial ecosystem.

Applicants are expected to be able to participate in all sessions via Zoom.

Eligibility

Penn State University faculty, staff, postdocs, graduate and undergraduate researchers.

We would like to innovate in the STEM field and explore its commercialization potential. We’re looking for a $ 3,000 grant to meet (virtually) 30 prospects and explore the understated prototyping of their ideas. We encourage you to apply for the NSFI-Corps National Team Program and the associated $ 50,000 grant. We hope to confer NSF pedigree on the research line and be eligible for other NSF entrepreneurship grants.

About Pennsylvania State University NSFI-Corps Site

Launched in 2017, Penn States NSF I-Corps Site has provided over 20 customer discovery boot camps and graduated over 95 startup teams from the site program.

The Penn State University NSFI-Corps short-term course is sponsored by the Senior Vice President’s Office for Research, the Department of Entrepreneurship and Commercialization, Penn State University Inventions, and the Penn State NSFI-Corps site.

Last updated: September 9, 2021

