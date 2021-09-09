Google’s “Anti-racism” initiative attacks Ben Shapiro, suggesting that using evidence in discussions is racist: Report





Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes is discussing a multilateral proceeding claiming that Google’s app store is exclusive.

Search engine giant Google has reportedly launched an “anti-racism” initiative. This, among other things, suggests that the use of evidence in discussions shows the privilege of whites.

On Wednesday, researcher Chris Rufo released a alleged whistleblower document showing evidence of an “extensive racial re-education program.” The long list of documents reflects the so-called “fairness” or “anti-racism” training revealed by other agencies throughout the United States.

They include a list of “anti-racist resources” edited by employees. Rufo reports:[t]This document contains a disclaimer that it is not considered an official company policy because it is “not legally reviewed”, but was created by Beth Foster, Google’s leader in diversity, equity and inclusion. And hosted on Google’s internal resource server. Now available company-wide. “

The document shows teachings about what appears to be “secret” microaggression. [W]”White supremacism” like “Making America great again”, and “the circle of power / privilege”.

It also included a list of items titled “Introspection: How Privileges Appear.” One of them read: “Give more evidence / research for your way of disproving another perspective.” Others are “they aren’t as smart as I am”, “they aren’t as experienced as I am”, and seek research when you don’t offer yours.

According to Rufo, the graphic of the “White Supremacist Pyramid” suggests that the conservative writer Ben Shapiro represents the foundation of white supremacism.

“You only need one Google search to find out how white supremacists hate my work, or how often I speak against their late-night philosophy. “Shapiro told Rufo.

CVS WORKSHOP directs employees to retain other “accountability” for “non-inclusive” behavior

“Attempts to connect everyone to the right of Hillary Clinton to white supremacy are nasty, untrue, and malicious.”

These types of training have surfaced from other major companies such as American Express, CVS and Verizon.

Critics claim that these trainings form a form of “neo-racism,” but others defend them. They have generally been advertised as a way to deepen their understanding and break down systematic prejudices against minorities.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai said last summer that the company “will establish a global anti-racism education program that has a global perspective and can be extended to all Google.”

He added: “We’re welcoming outside experts to Google to share our expertise in racial history and structural inequality, and start a conversation about education, alliances, and introspection. This week we’re piloting a new multi-model. Started. A series of training for Google employees at all levels to explore systematic racial discrimination and racial awareness. With a stronger awareness to create a space where everyone feels they belong. We support capacity development. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxbusiness.com/politics/google-anti-racism-ben-shapiro-racist

