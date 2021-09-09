Eat Well Group Announces Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed as Strategic Advisor





Vancouver, British Columbia, September 9, 2021-(BUSINESS WIRE)-Eatwell Investment Group Inc. (“Company” or “Eatwell Group”) (CSE: EWG) (US: EWGFF) (FRA : 6BC0) An investment company listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange has announced that Prince Karido bin Alwared bin Talal al Saud of Saudi Arabia has joined the company as a strategic advisor.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https: //www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210909005901/en/

Prince Karido bin Al Waleed bin Talal al Saud of Saudi Arabia. (Photo: Business Wire)

Known as a pioneer of future food startups in plant-based food investment and venture support, Prince Caled is a company promoting large-scale solutions related to food security, human and animal welfare, and climate change. It is one. Prince Khaled is the CEO of KBW Ventures, in addition to engaging in a variety of important appointments in Saudi Arabia and around the world.

Mark Anide, President of the Eatwell Group, said: Barry Didato of Eat Well Groups thanked Anneeds for saying, “Prince Khaled is a rare visionary who truly devotes himself to making the world a better place. He is a key advisor and shareholder. I’m excited to welcome you as. “

Prince Karido maintains a holding across three continents through various entities. The KBW portfolio, which focuses on sustainable ventures, includes investments in plant-based initiatives, alternative proteins, green technologies and more. As an early adopter of plant-based foods and alternative proteins, Prince Khaled is at the forefront of global plant-based investment, initiatives, and advocacy. He has developed a deep network of international industry-specific contacts, both private and public.

Prince Khaled noted the scale of Eat Well Groups portfolio companies transforming their food systems and had a significant positive impact on the group. “Last year, the Eat Well Groups portfolio company sold over 26,000 tonnes of pure plant-based protein to more than 35 countries around the world. It provides better nutrition and better food security. Environmentally. Benefits alone can save more than 89,000 metric tons of methane, a major cause of global warming. We are pleased to be part of our mission to enable more people to lead healthier lives. increase.”

Nutrition is an important driver of both human health and wellness and is a huge business opportunity to meet global demand. Eat Well is actively planning to transform the entire industry, including meat and dairy products. Prince Khaled participates in funding rounds for leading companies in alternative protein and plant-based products, providing a wealth of hands-on industry experience used to advise companies on global investment strategies.

In addition, he joined the agritech industry experts at the Virtual Leg of the World Agritech Innovation Summit on September 27, 2021 on promoting new market opportunities and food security through agrifood innovation during the agrifood briefing in the Middle East. I will discuss it. ..

For more information, join the Eat Well Groups mailing list to see important updates and access to your company’s corporate presentations.

About EAT WELL GROUP

Eat Well Group (CSE: EWG) is a publicly traded investment company focused on high-growth companies in agribusiness and food tech, with a strong commitment to the plant-based sector. The management of Eat Well Groups has a wealth of experience in securing and expanding the company on behalf of shareholders. Eat Well Investment Group Inc is an investment company focused primarily on high-growth companies in the agribusiness, food technology, plant-based and ESG (environmental, social and governance) sectors. Eat Well Groups’ management has a wealth of experience in sourcing, financing and building successful companies in a wide range of industries, maintaining their current investment obligations in the health / wellness industry. The team has funded and invested in early stage ventures for over 25 years. The result is unmatched access to transaction flows and the ability to build a portfolio of opportunistic investments aimed at generating superior risk-adjusted returns.

The Canadian Stock Exchange has not endorsed or denied the information contained herein and is not responsible for the validity or accuracy of this news release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https: //www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210909005901/en/

contact address

Eat Well Investment Group Inc. Nick [email protected] www.eatwellgroup.com

