Ragnarok gets the first PS5 gameplay announced by Sony





Screenshot: Sony

After spending most of the last two years in a mystery, the next sequel to God of War in the 2018s has finally arrived in today’s PlayStation showcase. This is the first view of our game, as only previous teaser trailers with no actual footage had to continue. Andsurprise! As fans have long guessed, this game is actually called God of War: Ragnarok.

The trailer shows that Kratos is still the father of his slightly older son Atreus. They ride a lively dog ​​sled, sail boats, encounter several familiar dwarves, and swing their magic hammers overlooking invisible enemies. Thor’s my money. (An interview after the showcase confirmed that it was certainly Thor.)

An interview after the same showcase also revealed that Eric Williams was in charge of overseeing Ragnarok after Cory Barlog oversaw the 2018 game.

The sequel continues the arc of the Kratos story that was first established in the blockbuster revival of the classic PlayStation franchise Sony Santa Monica. With a bold departure from the series, the 2018 God of War took Kratos out of the realm of Greek mythology, where he lived for a long time, but instead put him in the snowy world of Scandinavian gods and monsters. Give a son, and give this new incarnation of Kratos the nickname Dad of War.

In the game, Kratos and his son Atreus traveled to Midgard, plagued by Baldr and other Norse mythological and folklore figures. The ending, with an amazing revelation about Atreus, clearly set the sequel.

The trailer screened at last year’s PlayStation event first confirmed that such a sequel was in production. The trailer features many runes, and as soon as fans spell out a series of Norse mythological cataclysms, including Ragnarok, global floods, other natural disasters, and the deaths of numerous gods. I decrypted it. Next, you can hear Kratos telling you that you need to prepare yourself, as the phrase “Ragnarok is coming” appears on the screen in plain English. As a result, the sequel is widely referred to as the God of War: Ragnarok, but until now no official title has been confirmed.

G / O media may receive fees

The teaser also indicated the 2021 release date. However, in June, Sony Santa Monica tweeted a statement acknowledging the challenges of the covid-19 pandemic, announcing that the sequel had been postponed.

We continue to focus on providing the highest quality games while maintaining the safety and well-being of our teams, creative partners and families. With this in mind, we decided to shift the release window to 2022.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kotaku.com/sony-finally-shows-new-god-of-war-in-action-stars-olde-1847638391 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos