New trailer unveils Google Pixel 6 smartphone





Autumn is just around the corner, and apart from cool temperatures, colorful trees, and the resurgence of pumpkin beer, that means one thing: the slate of new tech releases. Google has been looking forward to future announcements of the Pixel 6 smartphone since it first announced the details in August, and now it has the best glimpse ever with a new trailer. The full specs are still obscured, but it’s worth noting that the Pixel 6 is the first phone to use Google’s new Tensor chip, which the company designed in-house.

Google has developed Tensor to get the most out of Pixel 6s AI and machine learning capabilities. According to the company, the new silicon unleashes increased processing power, enabling all sorts of advanced features on new phones, including camera system innovations and enhanced voice recognition. Once released, Pixel 6 will be available in two versions. The Verge’s report: A regular Pixel 6 with a 6.4-inch flat screen and two cameras, a 6.7-inch curved display and three rear cameras (including a telephoto lens to improve zoom photography).

In addition to the new hardware, Google will debut a new Material You design theme with Pixel 6. No details have been announced, but new menu layouts, color schemes, and animations are included to give your smartphone a fresh feel. Greater user experience compared to previous versions of Pixel.

The Pixel 6 also features some aesthetic upgrades to its appearance. The Pro comes with a polished aluminum frame, but the regular 6 features a matte aluminum finish, and the camera lenses on both phones are grouped into the rear camera bar (according to Google, the 6s). Upgraded sensors and lenses allowed previous camera designs). As you can see in the video above, the phone will be available in a variety of colors.

Google also teased some shots of the phone in an Instagram post, and some use it as proof of the exact release date: Android police read Fire 19 on the phone screen clock widget Note that this fall, which may suggest a release date of October 19th. Google hasn’t officially announced a specific date, but stay tuned for more details this fall.

