Google’s latest to force employees to anti-racist training – OutKick





Add Google to the list of big tech companies that are probably proposing to staff as racists.

More specifically, Google said, “Anti-racist training that tells staff that three-month-old Americans are reportedly raised into racists in a’white supremacist system’. Is pushing for racism that is critical of employees, “the New York Post wrote.

Google reportedly released several videos on its critical racism and anti-racism initiatives. One of them was relocated after the company discovered that he made anti-Semitic comments, no less than former Google Diversity Chief Kamau Bob.

Bob co-sponsors a video with Nicole Hannah Jones, editor of the New York Times 1619 project.

If you are white in this country, you are racist regardless of whether you are personally racist or you are personally engaged in racist behavior. It must be understood that White Supremacist and the beneficiary of the 350-year system of racism, Hannah-Jones, Christopher F of the City Journal. According to Rufo, it’s stated in the video.

In another video, Ibram X. Kendy, author of “How to Become a Racist,” said, “Americans are raised by racists, and being raised by racists is a person. I’m almost obsessed with racist ideas, “he told a Google employee. “According to the Post and City Journal.

I got a pile of whistleblower documents from inside Google. It reveals a company’s extensive racial re-education program based on the core beliefs of critical race theory such as “crossing”, “white privileges” and “institutional racism”. increase. pic.twitter.com/EfAbjoKuVT

— Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) September 8, 2021

Kendy reportedly says that 3- to 6-month-old toddlers “see and understand race” and that racism “is the same way they respond when they are diagnosed with a serious illness. I’m telling the staff that it should be treated.

For me, the heartbeat of racism is a denial, and the sound of that denial is not a racist, “Kendy says in a video via Rufo. It is a very important step that Americans no longer deny their own racism.

In other words, you are a racist until proven otherwise — and you may still be guilty.

The denial of racism is evidence that a person is a racist. “For me, the heartbeat of racism is a denial, and the sound of that denial is’I’m not a racist,'” Kendy told Google employees. “It’s a very important step that Americans no longer deny their own racism.” Pic.twitter.com/60Fi1FYJJV

— Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) September 8, 2021

Of course, this is not a big surprise. Large companies are under pressure to start offering diversity training. This mainly happens when the mainstream media does not label it as “racist.”

Google CEO Sundar Pichai also hinted that critical race theory is likely to be addressed when he wrote about the George Floyd case in his June 2020 blog post.

Pichai wrote that he would welcome outside experts to Google to share his expertise in racial history and structural inequality and start conversations about education, alliances and introspection.

And this week, we’ve launched a new multi-series training pilot for Google employees at all levels that explores systematic racism and racial awareness. This allows you to develop stronger consciousness and ability to create a space that everyone feels to belong to. “

Google did not respond to a request for comment from the New York Post.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.outkick.com/google-latest-to-force-anti-racism-training-on-employees/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos